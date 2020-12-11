Aircraft Crash Tender Market: Introduction

Aircraft accidents have compelled manufacturers and authorities to take many new considerations related to safety and security into account. Aircraft crash tenders are specialized firefighting vehicles designed to be used for firefighting at airports, during aircraft crash rescue operations and in military air bases. Aircraft crash tenders come equipped with a highly powerful engine and equipment that provide better acceleration. Aircraft Crash Tenders can also operate in uneven terrains outside of airports.

Aircraft crash tenders are designed to carry large amounts of firefighting foam and water and come equipped with water/foam cannons and powerful high-capacity pumps which are used for delivering firefighting media over longer distances. To facilitate better handling and decrease the turning radius of these vehicles, they are equipped with steerable four front wheels in their 8×8 wheeled unit. The new airport crash tenders also come equipped with injection systems used to fire Purple-K dry chemicals in firefighting foam streams for quicker appeasement of fire.

Aircraft Crash Tender Market: Dynamics

The growth of the aircraft crash tender market can be attributed to increasing air routes and inauguration of new airports owing to increasing passenger travel demand. Air passengers are increasing in number with every passing day across the globe. More than 700 routes have been established for better connectivity. According to the International Air Transport Association, the passenger traffic is increasing by more than 6% every year. This increase is creating new challenges for governments and aviation authorities around the world to provide appropriate safety, infrastructure, technology and equipment. Also, this growth in passenger traffic will also drive the aircraft crash tender market during the forecast period. Other than this, factors supporting the growth of the aircraft crash tender market include growing preference of general population towards air travel, growing disposable income of working-class population. Migration of people from rural to urban areas as well as abroad in search of employment has also increased the demand for air travelling significantly and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.

However, factors, such as high cost as compared to conventional fire engines and low awareness about features and advantages can restrain the growth of the aircraft crash tender market over the forecast period. However, the current trend of using better technology equipment for improved results will contribute towards the growth in demand for aircraft crash tenders during the forecast period.

Aircraft Crash Tender Market: Segmentation

On the basis of pump output, the aircraft crash tender market can be segmented as: Above 9,000 l/min pump output 9,000 -7,000 l/min pump output Less than 9,000 l/min pump output

On the basis of the extinguishing medium capacity, the aircraft crash tender market can be segmented as: Above 19,000 liters 19,000 – 14,000 liters 14,000 – 10,000 liters Below 10,000 liters



On the basis of the end use, the aircraft crash tender market can be segmented as: Enterprises & Airports Military Others



Aircraft Crash Tender Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America, holds a major share in the global aircraft crash tender market owing to the presence of prominent specialty vehicle manufacturers in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the aircraft crash tender market over the forecast owing to the presence of smaller OEMs in this region coupled with significant infrastructural developments and inauguration of new airports in the region. Also, airport authority and government initiatives to increase safety measures within the airport premises are expected to give a boost to the aircraft crash tender market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising air traffic across the globe will trigger aircraft support vehicle manufacturing, which will contribute towards the growth of the aircraft crash tender over the forecast period.

Aircraft Crash Tender Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global aircraft crash tender market are: