Bronchiolitis obliterans is considered as rare disease in which the small bronchioles and alveoli present in the lung become inflamed with connective tissue. The bronchioles present in the lungs are damaged and inflamed by chemical particles or respiratory infections. Sometimes the disease is called as constrictive bronchiolitis condition in which the small airways become constricted. Etiology for bronchiolitis obliterans includes breathing in irritant fumes, organ transplant and respiratory infections (asthma, COPD). Possible signs and symptoms of bronchiolitis obliterans include shortness of breath, dry cough and respiratory illness. Bronchiolytis obliterans can be diagnosed with chest CT scan, pulmonary infection test, chest x ray and pulmonary function test. Risk factor for broncholytis obliterans includes respiratory disorders (asthma, CFTR, COPD), arthritis, chemotherapy or radiation therapy and scleroderma. Although there is no proper treatment option available in the market for bronchiolitis obliterans corticosteroids can help to rid the lungs from mucous, reduce inflammation and open up the airways.

The prevalence of various osteoarticular diseases (arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis) is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. Moreover, chronic disorder of the lung such as asthma, COPD is also growing significantly among global population. As mentioned above, people with osteoarticular disease and chronic lung disease are at high risk for developing bronchiolitis obliterans. Thus, rising osteoarticular and chronic lung disease patient the global market for bronchiolitis obliterans treatment is also experiencing a significant growth worldwide. For instance, emphysema (COPD) is considered as a major factor that can cause bronchiolytis obliterans among the global population at a significant rate. Emphysema is mostly caused due to cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012, North America accounted for the highest number of COPD cases in the world. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, estimated in 2012 that, more than 100 million people would suffer from asthma across the world by 2025. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 67 million people in the U.S. above 18 years of age would be diagnosed with arthritis by 2030. Thus, rising prevalence of arthritis and respiratory disorders would accentuate the global market demand of bronchiolitis obliterans treatment. However, technical complexity and high cost associated with diagnosis procedure of bronchiolitis obliterans might restrict the global market demand of bronchiolitis obliterans treatment to some extent.

North America and Europe was observed to be the largest bronchiolitis obliterans market due to high prevalence rate of bronchiolitis obliterans in these regions. Moreover, technological advancement in diagnostic test and strong demand of diagnostic test would also account for the market growth in these regions. In addition, favorable initiative taken by the federal government also accounted for the bronchiolitis obliterans treatment market growth in North American and European regions. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper diagnostic facilities in some Asian countries. Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in the healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and healthcare budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global bronchiolitis obliterans treatment market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.

Major market players involved in manufacturing therapeutic treatment product of bronchiolitis obliterans treatment and contributing the global market share includes

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Forest Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Cephalon, Inc.).

