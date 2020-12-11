Analytical instruments and systems are devices that are used to evaluate the composition of solids, liquids and gases samples. These devices identify various materials or chemicals within a sample and may be employed to monitor the changes to a particular chemical substance or solution. The analytical instrumentation and systems market has witnessed a remarkable growth due to the development of better performing reagents and devices. Moreover, with the emergence of advance technologies it is expected that the analytical instrumentation and systems market will experience a significant growth in the near future.

The major types of analytical instrumentation and systems are as follows:

Liquid analytical instruments

Gas analytical instruments

Particle analysis instruments

Fluorometers

Spectrometers

Some of the end-users of the analytical instrumentation and systems are as follows:

Biotechnology industry

Pharmaceutical companies

Research and Development laboratories

Food and beverage industries

In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe account for the largest market share of analytical instrumentation and systems market due to the high adoption rate of various analytical instruments in wastewater management industry and biotechnology industry. Moreover, stringent environment protection policies and presence of established has fueled the sales of analytical instrumentation and systems in established countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Canada. However, other regions such as Middle East, Latin America and South East Asia are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future. Due to the high adoption rate of precise analytical instruments and highly developing biotechnology industry, these regions are expected to be the potential market in the near future. Moreover, nowadays, major pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug development services to various countries such as China, Singapore, Malaysia and India, which is alternatively propelling the growth of the analytical instrumentation and systems market.

The global analytical instrumentation and systems market is witnessing an admirable growth due to the rising demand for process automation technologies and continuing product innovations. Furthermore, stringent environmental standards along with increased demand for analytical instrumentation in wastewater and water management industry are expected to boost the growth of overall analytical instrumentation and systems market in the near future. The major usage various analytical instrumentations and systems lies within the industrial manufacturing process solutions that demands, rapid, accurate and biased free results. In addition, the use of automated analytical instrumentation and systems in pharmaceutical industry decreases human biases and enables easy data control and monitoring. Additionally, increasing usage of analytical instruments in biotechnology is further driving the growth of this market. These highly precise instruments are also extensively used in the food and beverage industry for maintaining the quality. For instance, advance liquid analyzers are used in breweries to control oxygen level during the fermentation process, which also helps in prevention oxidation of substances thus increasing the shelf life of beer.

The global analytical instrumentation and systems market is highly fragmented due to the participation of many global as well as new players in this market. The market is expected to witness a high growth rate due to the growing demand for finer process analyses and stringent environmental policies. Some of the key players involved in the analytical instrumentation and systems market are ABB Ltd., Analytical Systems International / Keco, Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS), Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Schneider Electric, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

