A long-term acute care refers a specialty care provided by long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) to the patients in their serious medical conditions. In these medical conditions patient requires intense and special treatment for an intended period of time. In long-term acute care, a patient needs to stay for 25 to 30 days in hospitals for their Medicare. On the basis of types of patient, long-term acute care market can be segmented into respiratory patients, multiple IV medications or transfusions required patients, renal failure patients, prolonged ventilator use patients, wound care patients and others. Long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) provide services such as cardiopulmonary monitoring, respiratory therapy, dialysis, mechanical ventilation, wound care and others.

Respiratory therapy includes products such as ventilators, oxygen delivery devices and aerosol delivery devices. Wound care includes product such as standards and advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, skin substitutes and other products. Dialysis includes therapy such as hemodialysis, hemofiltration and peritoneal dialysis. Some of the monitoring technologies used by long-term acute care hospitals are cardiac monitors, pulse oximeters and blood pressure monitors.

Various factors such as increasing aging population, technological advancement in patient care, rise in need for long-term care services, increasing number of patients in long-term acute care facilities are expected to drive the North American long-term acute care market. In addition, increasing government spending in healthcare sector is expected to drive the North American long-term acute care market. However, high cost of new technologies, time consuming technical interfaces and complicated workflow are some of the factors restraining the growth for long-term acute care market in North America.

Adoption of technological advancement and growing demand for long-term acute care due to continuous rise in aging population are expected to offer good opportunities for long-term acute care market. Increasing patient centric approach and new product launches are some of the latest trends have been observed in North American long-term acute care market. Some of the major companies operating in the North American long-term acute care market are CareFusion, Fresenius Medical Care, Philips Healthcare, Prism Medical Ltd., Covidien, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., SelectMark and Promise Healthcare, Inc.

