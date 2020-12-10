According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027”, the market was valued at USD 257.2 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027. In terms of volume, the global high purity magnesium oxide market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The global high purity magnesium oxide market is anticipated to grow due to the growing demand in pharma industry for maintaining product quality.

The global high purity magnesium oxide market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. In terms of types, the market is trifurcated into pharmaceutical grade magnesium oxide, food grade magnesium oxide, and synthetic magnesium oxide. On the basis of applications, the market is divided into oriented silicon steel, silicon steel coating, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, electrician magnesium, hydrotalcite, and rubber industry. Based on regions, the global high purity magnesium oxide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is bifurcated into the US and Canada. Latin America is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, while Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is categorized as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. MEA is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/124

High purity magnesium oxide is odorless and has non-toxic properties, which make it a preferred choice for industrial applications. The high purity magnesium oxides have a high melting point and hardness and it appears in white powder form. The demand for high purity magnesium oxide is rising, as a high-temperature dehydrating agent for the production of rubber, steel, silicon, and pharma. Moreover, growing usage in end-use applications such as silicon steel, chemicals, electrical, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and food additives are expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global high purity magnesium oxide market is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during forecast period, from 2020 to 2027, due to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals, steel, and others. Moreover, increase in the acceptance of high purity magnesium oxide as a fire retardant in flame retardant chemicals is projected to drive the chemical industry, thus fueling the high purity magnesium oxide market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Russia-based JSC KAUSTIK, Konoshima Co., Ltd. a Japan-based company, and Buschle & Lepper SA a Brazil-based company held approximately one fourth share of the global high purity magnesium oxide market in 2019.

In terms of types, the pharmaceutical grade magnesium oxide segment is expected to grow due to its high applications in the pharmaceutical industry, which makes it a vital nutrient in multiple products. Magnesium is commonly used for building strong teeth and bones. It is considered as an essential element for the healthy biochemical reactions which are performed by enzymes for improving blood circulation and energy creation.

Based on applications, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to register high incremental opportunity in the coming years. Rise in the purchase of medicine via e-commerce platform and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for high purity magnesium oxide in the pharmaceutical industry segment.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 257.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 5.2% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (K Tons) Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled AKO KASEI CO., LTD., Buschle & Lepper SA, Causmag International, Celtic Chemicals, elitechemical.com, Hebei Meishen Technology Co., Ltd., INTERMAG sp. z o.o., JSC KAUSTIK, Konoshima Co., Ltd., Kyowa Chemical, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MAGNESIA GmbH, MAGNIFIN, Russian Mining Chemical, SCORA S.A.S, Tateho Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. , and Ube Material Industries, Ltd. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements

Target Audience:

Supply-side: High purity magnesium oxide manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: oriented silicon steel, silicon steel coating, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, electrician magnesium, hydrotalcite, rubber industry, and others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), European Union (EU), American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), and others.

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/124

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.