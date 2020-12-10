According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027”, the market was valued at USD 233.5 million in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2020 and 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as high demand for consumer electronics, rising need for 3D automated optical inspection systems in automotive industry, and surging demand for high-quality electronic components.

The global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market is bifurcated into offline 3D AOI and inline 3D AOI. On the basis of applications, the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is segregated into automotive electronics, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and aerospace & defense. In terms of regions, the global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is segmented into countries such as the US and Canada. Latin America is categorized as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is fragmented into India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is split into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. MEA is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The spread of the COVID-19 globally has affected the world's society, economy, and sanitary systems. Exponential increase in prevalence of coronavirus globally has hampered the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Problems over a disruption in exports of Chin-made parts has negatively contributed to a large-scale manufacturing interruption across the automotive sector, which in turn, has hampered the demand for 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) across the globe. Moreover, aircraft makers are expected to face production challenges, cash-flow shortages, and cascading effects throughout the supply chain that can weaken the industrial base thereby, hampering the growth of 3D AOI market in the near future.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during forecast period, from 2020 to 2027, driven by increasing preference for high quality printed circuit boards used in the devices for the default free applications. Moreover, introduction of the surface mount technology has led to the reduction in the size of the printed circuit boards, thus increasing the adoption of 3D automated optical inspection. Furthermore, the high-volume requirements of the printed circuit boards owing to the growth in the consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period”.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Companies such as Koh Young and Omron held approximately one-fifth of the market share of global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market in 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Europe is projected to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The offline 3D AOI segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributed to the high speed and accurate inspection provided by offline 3D AOI. Moreover, it provides the tools for product quality control.

North America is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. A huge demand for consumer electronics and the presence of a tech-savvy population with high disposable income are leading to advancements in PCBs which is expected to propel the growth of global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 233.5 million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 14.6% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units) Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Koh Young, Omron, Test Research, Inc, CyberOptics, MirTec Ltd, PARMI Corp, Viscom AG, Pemtron, Vi TECHNOLOGY, Saki Corporation, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Mek (Marantz Electronics), ViTrox, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements

Target Audience:

Supply-side: 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: Companies operating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense industries

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Automotive Electronics Connectivity Committee, The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), Consumer Technology Association, All India Electronics Association (AIEA), Aircraft Electronics Association, Aerospace & Electronics Systems Society

