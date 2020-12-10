According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market by Designs, Bore Size, Functions, Industries Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027”, the market was valued at USD 11,569.3 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027. In terms of volume, the global hydraulic cylinder market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the increase in the launch of a variety of these fireplaces and growing awareness regarding pollution.

The global hydraulic cylinder market is fragmented based on designs, bore size, functions, industries applications, and regions. In terms of designs, the market is divided into tie rod cylinder, welded body cylinder, telescopic, and mill type. Based on bore size, the market is segregated into <50 mm, 50–150 mm, and >150 mm. On the basis of functions, the market is bifurcated into single acting and double acting. In terms of applications, the market is fragmented into industrial equipment and mobile equipment. On the basis of industries, the market is classified as construction, aerospace & defense, material handling, agriculture, mining, automotive, marine, oil & gas, and others. Based on regions, the global hydraulic cylinder market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is bifurcated into the US and Canada. Latin America is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, while Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. MEA is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Hydraulic cylinders are also called hydraulic pumps or liner hydraulic motors. These cylinders are used in many fields such as civil engineering, construction machinery, and manufacturing machinery. Moreover, these cylinders help in transferring applications ranging from aviation to construction equipment. Hydraulic cylinders are formed by assembling various components such as piston, head & caps, cylinder, and barrel. These cylinders are available in two forms that are single acting and double acting. Furthermore, hydraulic cylinders are available in various functions and configuration, as each of them are suited for particular applications. These cylinders are selectively used for resisting linear motion under heavy loads. Hence, hydraulic cylinders are used in various industries.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global hydraulic cylinder market is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during forecast period, from 2020 to 2027 due to rapid development in infrastructure and industrialization in developing nations. Moreover, growing demand for lifting equipment in shipping industry is expected to fuel the hydraulic cylinder market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The US-based KYB Americas Corporation, Caterpillar, and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, and Ireland-based company Eaton and held approximately one fifth share of the global hydraulic cylinder market in 2019.

The welded hydraulic cylinder segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasted due to the rise in the deployment of industrial equipment at various project sites.

The use of hydraulic cylinder is projected to grow in agricultural equipment due to growth in the agriculture-based economies of Asia Pacific such as Myanmar, Nepal, and India. Moreover, the production of sugarcane, cotton, rice, and wheat, thus driving the demand for agricultural equipment.

The adoption of hydraulic cylinders is growing at a significant pace in Canada, due to growing investment in the construction industry and government efforts to strengthen defense and aerospace industries.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 11,569.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 6.3% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Market Segments Designs, Bore Size, Functions, Applications, and Industries Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Caterpillar, Eaton, Enerpac Tool Group, HYDAC INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic, KYB Americas Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Robert Bosch GmbH, SMC Corporation, and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Hydraulic cylinder manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Construction industry, aerospace & defense industry, material handling industry, agriculture industry, mining industry, automotive industry, marine industry, oil & gas industry, and others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Ministry of Steel (India), MinEx, China Classification Society (CCS), National Agricultural Safety Database (NASD), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and others.

