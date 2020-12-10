According to the recent market study published by growth market reports (GMR), titled, “Global Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Type and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,256.3 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% in the near future.

Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras find application as professional cameras that have lenses with different focal lengths and high-density sensors. These cameras are used to capture high-quality motion pictures. The growth of media and entertainment industry is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.

The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market has been segmented on the basis of types and regions. In terms of types, the market is segmented into ENG cameras, cinema cameras, and electronic field production (EFP) cameras. Based on regions, the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2020, the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is anticipated to witness decline in growth due to the adverse impact of COVID 19 pandemic on entertainment industry. Moreover, closing of studios and physical camera stores in the first quarter of 2020 had decreased the sales of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras taking place in the years. However, the market is anticipated to grow moderately in the fourth quadrants of 2020 due to increasing demand of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras and the resumption of the media and entertainment industry. Improvement in the supply chain and logistics of cameras across the word is anticipated to fuel the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market in the near future.

As per GMR industry analyst ‘Vidya Jadhav’, "The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace in the near future, 2020-2027, driven by increase in the number of photographic studios, growth of the film industry, and rise in consumer interest in photograph. Key players in the market are actively focusing on research to develop new digital broadcast and cinematography cameras technologies. This, in turn, is anticipated to create opportunities in the digital broadcast and cinematography market in the near future."

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America holds a dominant share of the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market due to presence of a large number of companies and high demand for digital broadcast and cinematography cameras in studios.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR in the near future owing to increasing technological advancement and growing the film industry in the region.

In terms of value, the cinema ENG cameras segment holds a significant share of the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market.

Key players from North America are penetrating in the market in Asia Pacific due to cater strong demand from the region, thus driving the market in the region.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 2,256.3Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 2.0% Historical Data 2017 to 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (units) Market Segments By Type, By Regions Regional Scope North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (LATAM), Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA),Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled ARRI, Sony, Panasonic, Grass Valley, Hitachi, Red.com, Canon, JVC, Blackmagic Design Pty, Aaton Digital SA, JVCKENWOOD, Silicon Imaging Inc. and Others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: Television and film production, photographers, studios and others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies:

Camera & Imaging Products Association

ChromSoc

Chinese American Chromatography Association

Ethical Consumer Research Association

Chromatography Society of India

World Trade Organization

Consumer Technology Association

