According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Organic Dried Fruit Snacks Market by Types, Sales channel, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027", the market was valued at USD 505.8 Million in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast. The organic dried fruit snacks market is anticipated to grow substantially during forecast period due to rise in awareness about the benefits of healthy eating habits. Additionally, rising consumption of synthetic pesticide free organic food, as it is better than conventionally produced food, thus boosting the market. In the recent years, the demand for organic food is surging. Organic snacks are preferred due to their better taste than conventional options and abundance in nutrients. Organic dried fruit snacks reduce cravings and provide the daily dose of nutrients. The demand for se on the go snacks are gaining popularity among all age groups.

The organic dried fruit snacks market has been fragmented based on types, sales channel, and regions. In terms of types, the market has been categorized as organic dried date snacks, organic dried figs snacks, organic dried prunes snacks, organic dried raisins snacks, and organic dried apricots snacks. Based on the sales channel, the market has been classified as supermarkets and malls, restaurants and hotels, food and beverages manufacturers, online retailers, and others. On the basis of regions, the organic dried fruit snacks market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is further bifurcated into the U.S. and Canada. Latin America is divided into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, while Asia Pacific is sub- segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized as Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The MEA is is split into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for industrial goods in the world, which in turn, is hampering several industries worldwide including food and beverages. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is reducing production activities across food & beverage, food packaging, and other industries worldwide, the demand for organic dried fruit snacks is expected to surge in the short-term. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. The Organic Dried Fruit Snacks market production has slowed down, as only half the workforce is working. The Organic Dried Fruit Snacks market borderline struggling to meet up with the demands. This is boosting the prices of organic dried fruit snacks. The market is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during COVID, as people are spending more time at home and consuming healthy snacks.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “Rising awareness related to organic food products and availability of healthy options over conventional snacks are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the organic dried fruits snacks market during forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of ‘on the go snacking’ and easy availability and high consumption of small portioned snacks and trail mixes of dried fruits to get daily dose of health packs are boosting the demand for organic dried fruits snack.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market in North America and Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for organic food options and awareness about healthy eating. Furthermore, need for nutritious, on-the-go food to cope with the busy lifestyle in developed countries in these regions is boosting the demand for organic dried fruit snacks over other food options.

The organic dried raisins snacks segment dominates the global market and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to easy availability and numerous health benefits associated with their consumption.

By Sales channel, the supermarkets and malls segment accounts for a key share of the organic dried fruit snacks, followed by the online retailers segment. Supermarkets and malls are preferred by customers for food shopping, as they provide convenience and improved shopping experience.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 505.8 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 6.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Tons) Market Segments Types, Sales channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Made In Nature, Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Berrifine A/S, Sunny Fruit, Fruit Bliss, Montagu, Seeberger GmbH, Maitre Prunille, NOBERASCO SpA, Sunbeam, SDA Group Companies Inc, Isik Organic Co., Osman Akça, Crazy Jack, Peeled Snacks, Sunsweet, Whitworths, Prana, and Ocean Spray. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Organic Dried Fruit Snacks manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors,

Demand Side: Restaurants and hotels, food and beverages manufacturers, distributers, retail stores, online retailers, and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Global Food & Beverage Association (GFBE), Food Products Association (FPA), Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, International Association for Food Protection, International Commission on Micro Specifications for Food, Testing, Inspection & Certification Council.

