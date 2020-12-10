According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Floor Pump Market by Types, Applications, and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 890.1 Million in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2027. Based on volume, the floor pump market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period. Floor pumps are also called as stand pumps, workshop pumps, or track pumps. Slightly differing from floor pumps, track pumps have an in-built pressure gauge for tire pressure measurement. These pumps are used to inflation tires easily and quickly.

The global floor pump market is fragmented based on products, applications, and regions. In terms of products, the market is segmented into manual, electric, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segregated into bicycle, automotive, inflatables, and others. Based on regions, the global floor pump market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is bifurcated into the US, and Canada. Latin America is sub-segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, while Asia Pacific is classified as India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, while the MEA region is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The floor pump market is expected to expand at a considerable pace despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Various medical research institute and vaccine manufacturing are using floor pump string for the development of COVID-19 vaccine. According, to an investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO), floor pump can help protect against COVID-19. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in supply for floor pumps due to the closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global floor pump market is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during forecast period, between 2020 and 2027, driven by increasing cycling activities, constant advancements in floor pumps, increasing initiatives by government and private organizations to promote the usage of bicycles.

Moreover, increasing government support for the adoption of bicycles and high-speed development of cycling infrastructure in developed and developing economies are expected to boost the sales of pumps in the coming years. Applications of floor pumps are growing based on bicycles in trekking, refreshment activities and bicycle events which will uplift the demand for sports floor pump or advance floor pump in near future.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Topeak holds ~1.0% of market share of global floor pump market in 2019.

Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Rest of Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the bicycle segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period as key manufacturing companies have developed portable high-pressure mini floor pump or rechargeable mini floor pump that can be used by cyclists while travelling long distances.

The electric segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, as it saves time, effort, and is cost effective.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 890.1 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 3.9% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million), Volume (000’ Units), Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled Lezyne, Topeak, Blackburn, Bell, Schwinn, Intex, Giant, Giyo, Silca, Specialized, BioLogic, and Campagnolo Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Floor pump manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: Bicycle manufacture, automotive manufacture, others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Organization of Plastics Processors of India (OPP), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE).

