According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Body Wash and Shower Gel Products Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 31,184.0 million in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. The growth of the global body wash and shower gel products market is attributed to rising awareness related to health and hygiene, increasing disposable income, and improving living standards of the people across the globe.

The global body wash and shower gel products market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. In terms of types, the market is categorized as soap type, surfactant type, and surfactant and soap-based complex type. On the basis of applications, the body wash and shower gel products market are segregated into women, men, and kids. Based on regions, the global body wash and shower gel products market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is bifurcated into the US and Canada. The Latin America region is sub-segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is segregated into India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is categorized as the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, while the MEA region is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/105

In 2020, the body wash and shower gel products market are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to excessive bathing to prevent COVID-19. Shower gels are easier to use than traditional soaps and prevent the chances of cross contaminations, thus fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of shower gels to wash hands during the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the market and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global body wash and shower gel products market is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 driven by increasing launches of superior products that include vitamin-infused shower gels or seed oil and growing awareness regarding the advantages of body washes and shower gels over traditional soaps. However, increasing awareness toward the use of chemical substances in shower and bath gels such as dioxane, sodium lauryl sulfate, and parabens (which are considered harmful substances for the skin), is expected to hamper the global body wash and shower gel products market. Conversely, launch of products with natural and novel ingredients that are free of parabens and sulfates is projected to create opportunities in the market”.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The companies such as Unilever, Shiseido Co.,Ltd., and Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd held key share of the global body wash and shower gel products market in year 2019.

Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The kid segment is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of products launched by market players for kids and adults. For instance, Johnson & Johnson offers a Vita-Rich Revitalising Body Wash, which is made from seed oil extracts that help revitalize the skin.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 31,184.0 million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.2% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Liters) Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Key Companies Profiled Procter & Gamble., Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd., REVLON Inc., Chanel S.A., KAO Corporation, Shiseido Co., Ltd, L’Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, L'Occitane Group, and Lush Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Body wash and shower gel products manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Retailers

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: National Eczema Association, Central Industrial Hygiene Association, International Occupational Hygiene Association, American Industrial Hygiene Association, and British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS)

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/105

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.