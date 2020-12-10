According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 13,694.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 11.9% by the year 2027. The global traffic simulation systems market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing population, rising demand for transportation facilities, and increasing use of digital twin to evaluate smart machines in real-life operational environment.

The global traffic simulation systems market has been fragmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the traffic simulation systems market has been categorized into microscopic simulation, mesoscopic simulation, macroscopic simulation, and traffic planning simulation. On the basis of application, the traffic simulation systems market has been segregated into rail transportation, roadway and ground transportation, and maritime and air transportation. Based on region, the global traffic simulation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the traffic simulation systems market is expected to witness the slow growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. The U.S. is a majorly affected country due to COVID-19 pandemic and many other countries are facing economic recession and hence, the adoption of traffic simulation systems is expected to decrease in the near future. Moreover, partial and complete lockdowns across the globe has resulted in the decline in the transportation of a large population pool. This has negatively impacted the product adoption and is expected to limit the growth of traffic simulation systems market from 2020 to 2021.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing deployment and integration sections, emerging scope of simulations to digital twins, and increasing population across Asia Pacific region. However, the high deployment costs accompanied by restricted expenditure on public sector might create a limitation in the development of intelligent traffic management systems and can further hinder traffic simulation systems market. CPU simulation of traffic is extensively used technique in research of traffic demonstration and development & planning of traffic systems and networks”.

Key players such as Aimsun, Fujitsu, PTV Group, and Trafficware holds two fifth of the share of the global traffic simulation systems market.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The microscopic simulation segment accounts for a dominant share of the market; however, the mesoscopic simulation segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Mesoscopic simulation fill the gap between microscopic models that model and trace the behavior of individual vehicles and macroscopic models that describe traffic as a continuum flow. Mesoscopic simulation describe vehicle movements in aggregate terms such as probability distributions.

The roadway and ground transportation segment accounts for a large share of the market and is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major benefits of road transport are that it can provide a cost-effective means of cartage, loading, and unloading as well as can enable door-to-door delivery of materials and goods.

