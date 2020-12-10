According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market by types, applications, and region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 13,814.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2027. The expansion of the household vacuum cleaners' market is attributed to factors such as the innovations and developments in these cleaners. Diverse applications of upright vacuum cleaners and introducing of new cleaners in the market with variant features fuel market growth. The market is driven by high disposable income, better infrastructural facilities, and rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions. Increase in urban population and improved standards of living in developing economies supplement the market growth. Increase in tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners is expected to boost the demand for energy-efficient products in the market. Vacuum cleaners help in improving efficiency and are eco-friendly in nature, thus preventing dust allergies in asthma patients. Manufacturers have developed small handheld and robotic cleaners to tackle this situation. Additionally, the demand of eco-friendly vacuum cleaners has increased globally due to its low power consumption. These are some of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the market.

The global household vacuum cleaners' market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. In terms of types, the market is segmented into upright, canister, central, drum, wet/dry, robotic cleaners, and others. On the basis of applications, the household vacuum cleaners' market is classified as carpet cleaning, hard floor cleaning, pet hair cleaning, and others. Based on regions, the global household vacuum cleaners' market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America has been further bifurcated into the U.S., and Canada. Latin America is categorized as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is split into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), and others. Europe is categorized as Germany, France, the UK., Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA is further divided Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global household vacuum cleaners' market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period (between 2020 and 2027) driven by improved standard of living and rising concerns for cleanliness and hygiene. Additionally, adoption of new technology to reduce energy consumption and operational time are boosting the growth of the market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The carpet cleaning segment is estimated to dominate the global market, in terms of application, and this trend is expected to continue during forecast period due to the adoption of vacuum cleaners for carpet cleaning.

Rising disposable income and limited time for domestic chores is also expected to boost the demand for the household vacuum cleaners. Increasing population, in the Asia Pacific, is anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 13,814.1 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 5.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (units) Market Segments Types, Applications, Regions Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), and Rest of APAC, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia and, and Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled Dyson, Electrolux, TTI, Shark Ninja (Euro Pro), Miele, Bissell, Nilfisk, Philips, Bosch, SEB, Oreck, Hoover, Sanitaire, Rubbermaid, Panasonic, Numatic, Karcher, Midea, Haier, and others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Household vacuum cleaners' manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Household areas, Residential Customers, and others

Regulatory Side: Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies Food and Drug Administration USA, World Trade Organization, Japan External Trade Organization, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), and others.

