According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Americas Utility Poles Market by Product Type, Materials, Pole Size, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 13,360.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 4.9 % by the year 2027. The Americas utility poles market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing demand for utility poles used for transmission and distribution of power, material advancements in utility poles, and rapid growth of telecom industry. This is expected to drive the growth of the Americas utility poles market.

The Americas utility poles market is fragmented based on product type, materials, pole size, application, and region. Based on product type, the Americas utility poles market is bifurcated into transmission poles, and distribution poles. In terms of materials, the Americas utility poles market is segregated into concrete, wood, steel, and composite. Based on pole size, the Americas utility poles market is classified as Less Than 40 Ft, Between 40 & 70 Ft, More than 70 Ft. On the basis of applications, the Americas utility poles market is classified as electricity transmission and distribution, telecommunication, street lighting, heavy power lines, sub transmission lines, and others. Based on region, the Americas utility poles market is segmented into North Americas, South Americas and Central and Caribbean Americas). North Americas region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. South Americas region is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, Rest of Countries. The Central and Caribbean Americas region are divided into Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Rest of Countries.

In the year 2020, the utility poles market is witnessing usual growth. However, the impact of COVID 19 pandemic has caused the shutdown of production activities, slowdown in the production of utility poles and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption. Conversely, the demand for power and energy is expected to increase in the post lockdown situation, as the need for the product is estimated to rise, thus fueling the market growth. The new pole installation and old pole repair and maintenance activities are currently halted in some part of Americas due to lack of suitable labor force and demand supply gap introduced due to COVID-19.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Americas utility poles market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 the market growth is driven by increasing application of utility poles, in power supply, telecommunication and street lightning. Moreover, growing consumption of energy has led to boost the demand for utility poles for transmission and distribution of energy. The steel segment is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of strong and durable material for manufacturing of utility poles. Between 40 & 70 Ft segment is expected to hold significant share of the market. Moreover, Valmont Industries Inc, Stella-Jones, Creative Pultrusions, Inc, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Bell Lumber & Pole are some of the key players operating in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players include Creative Pultrusions, Inc, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Bell Lumber & Pole and others, these players are offering wide range of utlity poles through its portfolio.

North Americas accounts for significant share of the market, followed by Central and Caribbean Americas. The market in U.S. is predicted to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing manufacturing units in the region is expected to increase the production of the utility poles.

The electricity transmission and distribution segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The transmission poles segment hold significant share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 13,360.7 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 4.9% Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousands Unit) Market Segments Product Type, Materials, Pole Size, Application, and Region Regional Scope North Americas, South Americas, Central and Caribbean Americas Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, Rest of South Americas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Rest of Central & Caribbean Americas Key Companies Profiled Valmont Industries Inc, Stella-Jones, Creative Pultrusions, Inc, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Bell Lumber & Pole, Ace Pole Co. Inc, NELLO, Valmont Polska Sp. z o.o., Finntrepo Ltd, Western Utility Telecom, Inc., SAE Towers, StressCrete Group, A Meredith Schneider Co, Grupo Atlas Postes de Concreto Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors, retailers

Demand Side: Telecommunication companies, electricity and power companies industry, government bodies.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), Electric and Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

