According to recent market study published by growth market reports (GMR), titled, “Global Amblyopia Market by Treatment, End-user, Diagnosis, Type and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 4,608.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 4.0% by the year 2027. The suppression in the input from the brain of human causes less in vision in both or one of the eyes, which leads to eye disorder called as amblyopia. The main cause reason of amblyopia disease is a refractive error in both eyes or only in one eye. Moreover, muscle imbalance is also responsible for amblyopia. The increasing number of cases of amblyopia among infants and adults is increasing need of various treatments associated with them, which in turn is driving growth of the market.

The global amblyopia market is fragmented on the basis of treatment, end-user, diagnosis, type and region. In terms of treatment, the market has been segmented into drops, atropine, video game, glasses, eye patches and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into ophthalmic clinics, hospitals & pharmacies and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is divided into visual acuity tests, Bruckner test, photo screening, and others. On the basis of type, the market is divided into reverse amblyopia, deprivation amblyopia, refractive amblyopia, strabismus amblyopia, and others. On the basis of region, the global amblyopia market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, South East Asia (SEA), and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the amblyopia market is expected to witness the slight growth due to the adverse impact of COVID 19 pandemic on supply chain of medical industry. Moreover, closing of hospitals and lockdowns in the first quarter of the year 2020 had decreased the number of amblyopia treatments taking place in the years. However, the market is expected to witness a moderate growth in the fourth quadrants of the year 2020 with increasing number of amblyopia treatments taking place in the hospitals. Also, improvement in the supply chain and logistics of medicines across the word is expected to positively support growth of the amblyopia market in near future.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global amblyopia market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during near future 2020-2027 driven by increasing number of incidences for ophthalmological disorders such as macular degeneration, refractive errors, cataracts, and glaucoma. Key players in the market are actively focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop new amblyopia treatment technologies. Moreover, with the technological advancement pertaining to the amblyopia treatment the market is expected to register growth opportunities over the near future.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America holds the highest share in the global amblyopia market due to presence of large number of companies and hospitals offering treatment for amblyopia

The market in China is projected to expand at significant CAGR over the near future owing to increasing technological advancement in the country

In terms of value, the eye patches segment holds the significant share in the global amblyopia market

Video game treatment type is expected to witness higher CAGR over the near future due to increasing awareness for this treatment across the world

Key players from North America are penetrating in the Europe amblyopia market due to increasing demand of amblyopia treatment in the region, which in turn is expected to drive market growth in the region.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 4,608.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 4.0% Historical Data 2017, 2018 Base Year 2019 Near future 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Treatment, By End-users, By Diagnosis, By Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, South East Asia (SEA), and Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled Amblyotech, Good-Lite Co., Vivid Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss, HOYA Corporation, Fresnel Prism &Lens, Hilco Vision, Novartis AG, Cooper Vision, and others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Amblyopia Treatment Instrument Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, Primary Respondents, and Distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Eye Care Centre and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned Government Authorities, Commercial Research & Development (R&D) Institutions, and Other Regulatory Bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies:

American Optometric Association (AOA)

World Health Organization Ministry of Health

American Optometric Association

Societies Associations

Societies Associations, World Trade Organization (WTO)

Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR)

International Eye Care Organizations

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA)

