According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “North America Thermoformed Container Market by Type, Material Type, Application and Countries: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 6,149.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 4.2% by the year 2027.

The North America Thermoformed Container market is anticipated to grow thermoformed container are widely consumed in automotive packaging as it is lightweight yet stronger than the conventional packaging materials such as glass and wood. These properties also enable their application in a lightweight, strong, and efficient consumer goods and appliances. Thermoformed container are also used in the construction sector for manufacturing concrete, flooring, and furniture which is expected to further fuel the market during the review period. Furthermore, properties such as chemical resistance, heat deflection, rigidity, and dielectric strength account for the adoption of thermoformed container in electrical and electronic appliances, resulting in the increasing sales and consumption, which is projected to drive the market. The market developments such as acquisition and expansion are likely to offer substantial opportunities for the market growth.

The North America Thermoformed Container market is fragmented based on types, material types, application and region. Based on types, the North America Thermoformed Container market is segmented into blisters, clamshells, cups and bowls, trays and lids and others. Based on material type, the North America Thermoformed Container market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), others. Based on application, the North America Thermoformed Container market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, electronics and electricals, home care products and others.

Based on region, the global north America Thermoformed Container market is segmented into North America. The North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global North America Thermoformed Container market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027. The market is driven by the increasing disposable income, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food, and increasing demand for food and healthcare packaging are some of the major driving factors of the thermoformed containers market. Increasing demand for thermoformed plastic products in the food industry is mainly driven by increased sales of canned and packaged food products. Increased demand for canned and packaged food products are mainly driven by changing lifestyle of people, rising urbanization, and hectic life schedule. Growing demand from automobile industry for various light weight parts with the focus to improve vehicle efficiency is anticipated to increase the growth of the thermoformed plastic market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of applications in automobiles industry such as bumpers, dashboards, and packaging of automobiles parts is anticipated to fuel the demand for thermoformed container over the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India and China is expected to increase growth of the thermoformed plastic products market. Increasing disposable income allows customers to spend more on convenience, ready-to-eat, and packaged food, which indirectly boost demand for thermoformed plastic products in the food packaging industry.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The US accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Canada. The market in the US is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the ready to eat packaged food segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline.

The rising disposable income and the presence of several major players in the country are some of the factors, which contribute for the growth of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 6,149.6 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.2% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Types, By Material Types, and By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US and Canada Key Companies Profiled Sonoco Products Company,Fabri-Kal,Reynolds Group Holding Limited (Pactive LLC), Dart Container Corporation, Placon, Berry Global Inc., WINKPAD LTD., Anchor Packaging,Huhtamaki, Silgan Holdings Inc., DS Smith, Bemis Company, Inc., (Amcor plc),Thrace Group, Universal Protetive Packaging, Inc. , Universal Container Group,Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company,LINDAR Coproration,Printpack, Plastic Ingenuity and Prent Corporation Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: North America Thermoformed Container manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, and Distributors.

Demand Side: Food and Packaging Industry, Chemical Industry and Others

Regulatory Side: Concerned Government Authorities, Government Agencies, and Other Regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Act (EPC), OSHA Act, Federal Regulations.

