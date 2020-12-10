According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Ibuprofen Market by Type, Dosage Form, and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 1,146.2 Million in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2020 and 2027. The global ibuprofen market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing number of patients with arthritis. Moreover, the ability of ibuprofen for treating a wide range of aches and pains such as joints pain, back pain, period pain, and toothache is further expected to boost the growth of the market. Ibuprofen is also used in the treatment of puncture wounds and inflammations such as strains and sprains.

The global ibuprofen market is fragmented based on types, dosage forms, and regions. In terms of types, the market is segmented into USP and EP. On the basis of dosage forms, the market is divided into tablet, capsule, suspension, and others. Based on regions, the global ibuprofen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Europe is categorized into Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), and Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC). Latin America is segregated into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/94

In 2020, the ibuprofen market is expected to witness a significant growth in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic. Various medical research institute and vaccine manufacturing are trying to find the possible usage of ibuprofen drug for the development of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment. Moreover, prevalence of depression symptoms among adults in several regions due to the outbreak of coronavirus is further expected to boost the market.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Ibuprofen Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by growing focus continuous rising cases of gouty arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis (arthritis that occurs with a long-lasting skin disease that causes scaling and swelling, which are mainly treated with the help of ibuprofen. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities for improving the dosage of ibuprofen.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Germany based BASE SE, is expected to hold more than one sixth of market share of the global ibuprofen market in 2020.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The ibuprofen market in North America is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the tablet segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the global market during the forecast period. The segment is further expected expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the introduction of flavored chewable tablets for children as well as adults.

The USP segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of mild diseases in the North America region.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,436.8 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 2.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments Types, Dosage Forms Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (LATAM), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Granules India Limited (Granules Biocause), IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Limited., SI Group, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited., Xinhua Pharm, and Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co.,LTD. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-Side: Ibuprofen Manufacturers (Pharmaceutical Companies), Raw Material Suppliers, Primary Respondents, and Distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Group Purchasing Organizations, and Medical Payers

Regulatory Side: Concerned Government Authorities, Commercial Research & Development (R&D) Institutions, and Other Regulatory Bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/94

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.