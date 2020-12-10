According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Floor Market by Product Type, Compositions, End-uses, Sales Channels, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 13,752.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.4% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 4.8% during the forecast period. The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing population and urbanization, rising construction activities in the developing countries, and growing infrastructural projects across the globe.

The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market has been fragmented based on product type, compositions, end-uses, sales channels, and region. Based on product type, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is categorized into sheets, vinyl tiles (VT), and luxury vinyl tiles (LVT). Based on compositions, the market has been bifurcated into homogeneous and heterogeneous. Based on end-uses, the market has been divided into commercial and residential. Based on sales channels, the market has been segmented into manufacturer/distributor/service provider and aftermarket. Based on region, the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is expected to witness the decline in the growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Recent outbreak of Covid-19 has had a major impact on various industries across the globe. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor is used prominently in hospitals, schools, offices, and hotel lobbies. The recent crisis of novel coronavirus disease across the world is showing major impact on various businesses. The partial and complete lockdowns across the globe has resulted in the shutdown of schools, colleges, offices, hotels, and restaurants. Thus, the demand for PVC floor is expected to decrease in the near future.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Floor Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the growing building and construction activities across Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing need for PVC floor in residential applications such as bathrooms and kitchen is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, several advantages of PVC floors such as water resistance and sunlight resistance are expected to propel the market growth during the period from 2020 to 2027.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Companies such as Armstrong Flooring and Hyundai L&C holds approximately one tenth of the market share of global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market in year 2019.

Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period. In commercial establishments, PVC is a durable flooring option. It is utilized in hospitals, schools, offices, and hotel lobbies. It is extensively adopted in many other settings due to material and design innovations. Moreover, PVC floors are sunlight and water-resistant and the technological advancements in printing techniques offer unlimited design options.

The aftermarket segment is projected to witness moderate growth during the period from 2020 to 2027. The aftermarket is a secondary market for goods and services that are associated with its primary market goods. In the PVC flooring market, aftermarket services involve warranting the flooring for imperfections in material and/or craftsmanship such as manufacturing defects, joint integrity, waterproofing, staining, and wear.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 13,752.0 million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 5.4% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD million) & Volume (Million SqM) Market Segments By Product Type , By Composition, By End-Use, By Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Armstrong Flooring, Forbo Flooring Systems, Gerflor, Hyundai L&C, LG HAUSYS, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Polyflor Ltd, Shaw Industries Group, Tarkett Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Healthcare & wet areas, residential buildings, offices, transport, schools, and hotels

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: British Plastics Federation, European Polyvinyl Film Manufacturers’ Association (EPFMA), European PVC Coated Fabrics Group (EPCOAT), Canadian Plastics Industry Association, Vinyl Environmental Council (VEC), The Society of the Plastics Industry, Inc., USA, Plastics & Chemicals Industries Association (PACIA), Australia

