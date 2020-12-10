According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market by Product type, Application, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 152.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.6 % by the year 2027. The global laryngeal mask airway market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disease that require surgeries, rising technological advancements and developments in innovative products, growing awareness among people has led to the rise in adoption of new innovative products. This is expected to drive the global laryngeal mask airway market growth.

The global laryngeal mask airway market is fragmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into reusable LMA, disposable LMA. Based on application, the market is classified as children LMA, adult LMA. The end-user segment is further divided as hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the global laryngeal mask airway market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/89

In year 2020, the coronavirus would help the healthcare industry to consolidate more rapidly. Temporary shutdown of production activities, slowdown in the production of laryngeal mask and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption, as many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lockdowns. which in turn, is hindering the market growth. This has disrupted the fair-time supply chain and affected the sales of medical devices globally. Decrease in the demand for raw materials in outbreak-prone countries has reduced the prices of commodity and producers are planning on reducing production. It has also affected online sales, as delivery services are not available during the pandemic lockdown.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma “The Global laryngeal mask airway market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 the market growth is driven owing to rise in the demand for laryngeal mask in anesthetic surgeries. Advancement in technology, rise in awareness among people, growing population and adoption of innovative products, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are the factors expected to boost the market growth and is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market for manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players operating in the global laryngeal mask airway market are Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, DYNAREX, Intersurgical Ltd, Flexicare Medical Limited, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Angiplast, Salter Labs, HSINER CO., LTD., and SourceMark.

The market in the North America is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of respiratory, orthopedic, and neurosurgical diseases that require surgeries. Moreover, increasing government initiatives toward surgery safety of surgical procedures, rising awareness among people about such devices, technological advancements, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China are key factors driving the growth of market in the Asia Pacific.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, as a majority of anesthesia and emergency procedures are performed in hospitals and specialty care units at hospitals.

The adult’s laryngeal masks segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 152.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 6.6 % Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Product type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Bio Bidet, Brondell, COWAYCO., Yujin Sanitary Ware (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (HSPA) HomeTECH Industries Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., LTD., Kohler Co., Empava Appliances, Toshiba Corporation, IZEN CO., LTD., Villeroy & Boch Group, Panasonic Corporation, LIXIL Group Corporation, TOTO LTD., VOGO, Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors, retailers

Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International Organization for Standardization (ISO/TC 121), supraglottic airway device (SAD), Premarket Approval (PMA), Investigational Device Exemption (IDE), FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/89

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.