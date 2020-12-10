According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Kids Tablet Market By product type, technology, price range, RAM size, and region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 11,026.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 14.4% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 13.7% during the forecast period. The global kids tablet market is anticipated to grow owing to rising adoption of online learning, increasing penetration of E-commerce, and emergence of local players in the market.

The global kids tablet market is fragmented based on product type, technology, price range, RAM size, and region. Based on product type, the kids tablet market is segmented into integrated keyboard kids tablet and external keyboard kid tablet. By technology, the kids tablet market is segmented into Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi & SIM enabled. By price range, the kids tablet market is bifurcated into high range and mid/low range. On the basis of RAM size, the global kids tablet market has been categorized into less than 1 GB and 1 GB and above. Based on region, the global kids tablet market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Europe is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa is categorized into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

In 2020, the sales of Kids Tablets has increased as compared to that in the year 2019. In 2020, the sales of kids tablets is estimated to be high due to Increasing spending on advertisements of kids tablets and promotional activities by key players through social media apps and websites has significantly increased awareness among customers. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the sales of kids tablets.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Kids Tablet Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the high demand for kids tablet across the globe. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and several initiatives taken by governments in numerous countries, especially in Asia Pacific, for domestic production have propelled the entry of a large number of local players in the market. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the shutdown of schools, pre-schools, and other educational institutions, globally. According to estimation, more than 1.2 billion children are out of their classroom. This has rapidly changed the course of education through the adoption of e-learning, as the teaching process are commenced on digital platforms.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The companies such as Apple and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. held approximately one tenth of the market share of global kids tablet market in year 2019.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The wi-fi only segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to numerous projects being undertaken to build smart cities in several nations, which is expected to offer seamless wireless connection in the upcoming years. This is expected to drive the need for wi-fi only kids tablet.

The high growth rate of the high price range segment is attributed to the presence of major players that offer premium quality products. This includes high durability of the product with increased performance and availability of substantial features, thus helping in the overall development of the kids. Brand names associated with the products results in the increase in the prices; however, it boosts trust on the tablets offered by a big brands. This drives the growth of the segment.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 11,026.3 million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 14.4% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units) Market Segments By Product Type, By Technology, By Price Range, By RAM Size Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa Key Companies Profiled Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Bubblegum Tablets, Contixo, Dragon Touch, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., KD Group, Lenovo, Mattel, Pinig Tech Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Longview Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sungworld Electronics Co. Ltd., VANKYO, VTech Holdings Limited, Zee Learn Ltd. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Kids tablet manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Retailers

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: The World Association for Online Education (WAOE), The International E-Learning Association (IELA), The Association for Talent Development (ATD), International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

