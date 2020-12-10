According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Eastern Europe, Central & Eastern Asia and Middle East & Africa (ECEA & MEA) Healthcare PPE Market by product, end-use, distribution channel and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 4,892.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 21.8 % by the year 2027. The healthcare PPE market volume is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 21.5% by the year 2027. Specialized clothing or appliances worn by an employee for the protection against infectious materials is personal protective equipment, or PPE, as specified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA issues occupational health and safety regulations. These regulations mandate the use of PPE to protect healthcare workers from exposure to Mycobacterium tuberculosis and blood-borne pathogens in healthcare settings. Conversely, any possible exposure to infectious diseases is needed under OSHA's General Duty Clause PPE. Employers need to provide their workers with the required PPE and ensure that PPE is disposed of or, if reusable, properly cleaned or washed, repaired, and stored after usage.

The ECEA & MEA healthcare PPE market is fragmented based on product, end-use, distribution channel and region. In terms of products, the market is segmented into protective clothing, respiratory protection, head eye & face protection, hand protection, protective footwear, hearing protection, others. Protective clothing is further divided into scrubs, gowns, labcoats, others. Respiratory protection is categorized as surgical masks, respirator masks, others. Hand protection segment is further divided into disposable gloves, durable gloves, others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into online and offline. Online segment is categorized as company websites, E-commerce websites. Offline segment is further divided into supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy stores, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories and others. Based on region, the ECEA & MEA Healthcare PPE market is segmented into Eastern Europe, Central and Eastern Asia, and Middle East & Africa. Eastern Europe region is segmented into countries such as Russia, Belarus, and Rest of Eastern Europe. Central and Eastern Asia region is further segmented Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Mongolia, Rest of Central & Eastern Asia and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mozambique, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Oman, Libya, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Rest of MEA.

In the year 2020, the Healthcare PPE market is expected to witness considerable growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Various medical research institute and vaccine manufacturing are trying to find the use healthcare PPE string for the development of COVID-19 vaccine. According, to an investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare PPE can help protect against COVID-19. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in supply for Healthcare PPE due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The ECEA & MEA Healthcare PPE Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by surging number of covid-19 cases, implementation of stringent government norms, rapid technological advancements in healthcare. Also, rising number of patients nations are boosting the market. Since, several approaches are currently being developed for affordable health care plans offered by governments of various countries.

Bio-based materials is expected to reduce environmental impact of current PPE, this factor proves as an opportunity for this market. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop healthcare PPE products.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

US based 3M, holds ~6.0% of market share of ECEA & MEA Healthcare PPE market in year 2019.

Eastern Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Central & Eastern Asia. The market in Central and Eastern Asia is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Several governments’ bodies are willing to incorporate healthcare PPE in public immunization programs given assured quality, safety, and affordability of the vaccine in hospitals. This, in turn, creates awareness among the people about the COVID, thus boosting the segment growth.

The hand protection segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to rising COVID infection among patients

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 4,892.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 21.8% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million), Volume (Mn Units), Market Segments By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End-use Regional Scope Eastern Europe, Central and Eastern Asia, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope Russia, Belarus, and Rest of Eastern Europe, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Mongolia, Rest of Central & Eastern Asia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mozambique, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Oman, Libya, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Medtronic, Baxter, Stryker, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Dupont, ANSELL LTD, Medline Industries, Inc, Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health, Dentsply Sirona

Derekduck Industry Corp., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Med-Con Pty Ltd, Medisca Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., PRIMED Medical Products, Inc., Rubberex, SHIELD Scientific, Sterimed Group

Supermax Corporation Berhad, SYNERGY MEDICAL, INC., Zimmer Biomet, Alpha Pro Tech Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Healthcare PPE manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institute, diagnostic laboratories, others etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

