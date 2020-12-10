According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Market by Type, by Methods, by Applications, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 863.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 23.5% and above by the year 2027. In terms of volume global in-display fingerprint sensor market is projected expanded at CAGR of 28.5%. The global in-display fingerprint sensor market is anticipated to grow owing rising safety concerns among users of smartphones and tablet PC and growing number of smartphone users across the globe is driving the market growth.

The global In-Display Fingerprint Sensor market is fragmented based on product types, applications, sales channels, and region. In terms of product type, the market is segmented optical in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, capacitive in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of applications market is fragmented into smartphone, tablet PC, and others. On the basis of sales channels, the market is divided into manufacturer/distributor/service provider and aftermarket. Based on region, the global in-display fingerprint sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Growing demand for improved safety is boosting the need for accuracy and efficiency of biometric sensing techniques such as fingerprint sensors. In the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile banking user authentication is one of the greatest challenges. Researchers have introduced the Internet of Biometric Things (IoBT), using conventional biometric technology combined with context-aware authentication techniques. Fingerprint recognition is one of the most common biometric techniques in today's market. Recent smartphones, for example, typically take fingerprint sensors for biometric identification methods.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 due to increasing number of products launches with in-display fingerprint sensors. Moreover, growing application of in-display fingerprint technology by manufacturers in smart phones and tablet pc, notepads, and smart watches is expected to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

China based Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., holds approximately one fourth of market share of global in-display fingerprint sensor market in year 2019.

The capacitive in-display fingerprint sensors segment holds a substantial share of the market as they are widely used in the latest smartphones due to their compact size and low cost.

The use of in-display fingerprint sensors is rising as they are used in for multiple purpose such as security purposes in smart phones and used for mobile payments in smartphones.

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the market. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing smartphone users in the region and a majority of the manufacturers belong to this region.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 863.8 Million Market Volume in 2019 205 Million Units Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 23.5% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million), Volume (‘000 Units) Market Segments By Product Types, By Applications, and By Sales Channels Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled CrucialTec, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Egis Technology Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Japan Display Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Shanghai Sili Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Silead),and Duntai Electronics Co., Ltd. (FocalTech). Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: In-Display fingerprint sensor manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Smartphones manufacturers, tablet PC manufacturers, and smartwatches manufactures.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), European Union Regulation (EU), Electrical Regulatory Authorities Council (ERAC), Conformitè Europëenne (CE), State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), and others

