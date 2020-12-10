According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global automotive in mold decorations Market by Method, Applications, Vehicle Type, Sales Channels and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,350 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 4.1% by the year 2027. The global automotive decorations market is anticipated to grow, owing to the rise in the adoption of the new technology, which has led to the rise in the demand for the in mold labeling, which is one of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the segment.

The demand for the automobile decorations has increased, owing to its application of embedded systems with interior automotive in-mold decoration is creating opportunities in the market. The exterior segment holds a significant share of the global automotive in-mold decoration market. Exterior parts are molded, as they are important for the vehicle's outer body. The automotive in mold decorations market is tamper proof and also provides 3D effects, which provides better finish. The automotive in mold decoration is known to provide chemical resistance, which is one of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the segment. The technique also eases the method of applying graphics and labels on plastic component. Furthermore, IMD provides a wide range of colors, textures, effects, and graphics option for decorating labels. It is also capable of providing 3-D, flat, and curved labels for plastic components. These factors are some of the factors, which are expected to drive the in mold decorating market during the forecast period. In mold decorating requires proper mold design and construction for accurate placement and reliability and often employs robotic automation as part of the process for increased speed and accuracy.

The global automotive in mold decorations market is fragmented based on method, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on method, the automotive in mold decorations market is segmented into film insert molding, in mold labeling, and film insert electronics. In terms of application, the automotive in mold decorations market is bifurcated as exterior and interior. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Based on sales channels, the market is classified as OEM and OCM. Based on region, the global automotive in mold decorations market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada. Latin America is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per GMR industry analyst Akshay Udavant, “The Global Automotive in Mold Decorations Market” is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by adoption of new technologies in the automobile industry and increasing opportunities for automotive in mold manufacturers in emerging markets contributes for the growth of the market. The automotive in mold decorations are also finds its application in the decoration of the interiors, thereby boosting the growth of the automotive in mold decorations market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the film in mold segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The automotive in mold decorations finds its application in numerous decoration activities, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 2,350 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.1% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Method, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled John McGavigan Limited, Rosti Group AB, YOMURA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Inglass S.p.A., Nissha Co., Ltd., KURZ, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, and Schovertechnologies Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Automotive In Mold Decorations manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Individual, Automobile Industry, Automobile Manufacturers, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International, Organization for Standardization (ISO),

(OSH) standards, Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, UNECE, and National Auto Policy.

