According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market by Type, Application and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 3,266.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 7.8% by the year 2027.

The global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented into different segments that are type, application and Region. Based on type, the global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented into the following categories: Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride, Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride. Based on application, the global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented into Fibers & Polymers, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Dyes & pigments. Based on the region, the global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The European region is further categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the year 2020, the Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is expected to witness a lower sale due to the adverse effect COVID 19 pandemic on business across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global manufacturing and financial sectors. Global disruptive supply chain, lack of raw material availability, temporary shutdown of production units is the reason for lower production output. Moreover, global demand from the customer’s side has also fallen due to the spread of the pandemic.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Yadav, “The global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the demand from chemical manufacturers. Revenue generation from the Fibers & Polymers in application segment is expected to register higher incremental opportunity for the Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) manufacturers. The application of Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) in Fibers & Polymers is increasing which is expected to drive demand from this segment.”



Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific market is expected to remain highest market share holder in the globe. Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride segment is accounted to have a larger market size. Also, this segment is expected to grow with higher rate as compared to Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride segment during forecast period.

The North America region is holding second position in terms of market attractiveness, as compared to other regions. The wide range of applications of Isophthaloyl Chloride in areas such as pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and other material manufacturers is responsible for the growth of Isophthaloyl Chloride market.

The recently proposed pesticides policy and several other interventions have an impact across the value chainâ€ from development, manufacturing and supply chain to pricing and customer engagement. There is still potential to systematically strengthen and stabilize the pesticide policy, and improve the ease of doing business going forward. As the Government continues to play a more proactive role in shaping broader healthcare reforms, the industry environment could see some uncertainty in the near term.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,761.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.8% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million), Consumption (K Kgs) Market Segments By Type, By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Iran, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Dupont, CABB Chemicals, Ruiyuan Chemical, Yantai Yuxiang, Changzhou Kefeng, Shandong Kaisheng, New Materials, Qingdao Benzo Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Fibers & Polymers copanies, Pharmaceutical companies, Pesticide manufacturers, Dyes & pigments manufacturers.

Regulatory Side: American Chemical Society, Chemical Sector Regulatory Authorities and Eos, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Chemicals Regulation Division (CRD), European Chemicals Agency.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM), JCIA Japan Chemical Industry Association, Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates, International Council of Chemical Associations, The Chemical Industries Association (CIA), Chemical Manufacturers Association, Alliance of Chemical Associations, The National Association of Chemical Distributors.

