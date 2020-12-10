According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market by product, by technique, by application, by end users, and by Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 978.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.5% by the year 2027. The Electrophoresis reagents Market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period due to rise in demand for new an advanced medications fueled by growing infections and diseases. Moreover, use of electrophoresis in legal areas to detect the criminals is rising and hence boosting the market growth.

Global electrophoresis reagents market has been fragmented based on products, techniques, applications, end users, and region. In terms of products, the market has been segmented into gels (Agarose gel, Polyacrylamide Gel, Starch Gel, Others), dyes (Ethidium Bromide, Bromophenol Blue, SYBR Dyes, Other Dyes), buffers (Tris-acetate-EDTA, Tris-borate-EDTA, Other Buffers), and others. Based on the technique, the market has been divided into Gel electrophoresis and Capillary electrophoresis. By applications the market has been divided into Protein analysis and DNA& RNA analysis. By end users the market has been divided into Academic research institutes Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and others. By region Electrophoresis reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The European region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for industrial goods in the world, which in turn, is affecting several industries worldwide. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraging production activities across medical and pharmaceutical units worldwide, the demand for electrophoresis reagents has surged throughout the pandemic. As research and development of new medicines has been undergoing rapid boom. The global supply chain has slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. Regarding the electrophoresis reagents market as demand has been growing at normal growth rate during pandemic situation. Additionally the electrophoresis reagents production and supply have grown and the market is expected to witness consistent growth post COVID.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The rising geriatric population, and increasing research & development activities in the areas of life sciences are anticipated to drive the electrophoresis reagents market growth significantly. Moreover, the rising research in pharmaceutical industry for the development of new drug and for preclinical research are anticipated to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”



Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly owing to the growth in number of medical and academic research institutes in the region.

From gels segment, the Agarose gel sub-segment is anticipated to dominate market throughout forecast period due to its accuracy in results and strong availability of gel manufacturers. Ethidium bromide is dominant segment in electrophoresis reagents (in dyes segment) market. However, the Ethidium bromide segment anticipated to witness slow growth as compared to other dies due to availability of better alternatives. Tris-borate-EDTA buffer is expected to grow at significant CAGR in the electrophoresis regents (in buffers segment) market.

Gel electrophoresis is anticipated to be dominant technique as it is comparatively easy to perform. The results obtained from gel electrophoresis are more precise. Moreover, the presence of large number of vendors offering gel electrophoresis reagents is anticipated to drive the growth of segment.

The protein analysis segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The factors can be attributed to the increasing focus on proteomics research by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Rise in the demand for the new and advanced medication has led to the adoption of electrophoresis processes in Academic and Research Institutions, which is driving the electrophoresis reagents market.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 978.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 5.5% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Market Segments By Product, By Technique, By Application, By End-users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioAtlas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cytiva, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, GmbH, SEBIA, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Electrophoresis reagents manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors,

Demand Side: Academic research institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: World Medical Association (WMA), World Health Organization (WHO), International Pharmaceutical Federation, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, American Medical Association, Indian Medical Association, Irish Medical Organisation, Royal Society of Medicine, Royal Medical Society.

