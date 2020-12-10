According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Global Expansive Cement Market by Types, by Applications, by sales channel and by Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 4,649.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.1% by the year 2027. The Expansive Cement Market is anticipated to grow substantially during forecast period due to rise in construction and maintenance activities worldwide with growing population. Moreover, the increased demand for blast free demolition to lessen the carbon footprint and to promote safety, use of expansive cement is rising. These factors are expected to drive the expansive cement market during the forecast period.

Expansive cement has been fragmented based on types, applications, sales channel and region. In terms of type, the market has been bifurcated into Type K, Type M and Type S. Based on the application, the market has been divided into bridges, buildings and others. By sales channel the market has been divided into online and offline channels. By region Expansive Cement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The European region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/76

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing production activities across construction industries worldwide and hence the demand for expansive cement slowed down throughout the pandemic. As construction and building maintenance activities either stopped completely or have been halted in some cases. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. Regarding the expansive cement market as production has slowed down as only half the workforce is working. Although the demand and supply pattern of the market is expected to return to normal growth pattern post COVID.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The rising applications of expansive cements for blast free demolition of concretes, rocks, and other hard surfaces is anticipated to drive the market growth during forecast period. Moreover, the rising aging constructions such as bridges, building, sidewalks, and other infrastructures are creating lucrative opportunity for the expansive cement.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global expansive cement market throughout forecast period. The strong presence of construction industry in this region especially in China, India, and others is driving the market. Moreover, the repair and maintenance of the old construction and restoration historic and heritage structures are rising in the region.

Type K cement dominates the expansive cement market. Consistency of type K cement remains constant, as the standard proportions never changes, thus making it ideal for the use as a shrinkage-compensating concrete.

The bridges segment is expected to dominate the market as they develop crack in the concrete earlier compared to other structures, as they face varying weather conditions and vibrations due to traffic. Bridges cannot be constructed multiple times, as it crucial to maintain the existing structure, thus boosting the expansive cements in such applications.

The offline segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global expansive cement market, owing to the increasing number of purchases from offline channels

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 4,649.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 6.1% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) Market Segments By Type, By Application, By sales channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, Denka Company Limited., GCC, Kryton International Inc., KUBATEC BMT AG, The Wagner Companies, Sika AG, XIAMEN BESTLINK FACTORY CO., LTD., Xiamen Good Mining and Drilling Equipment Co.Ltd, Xiamen Samsung Mining Equipment Co., Ltd, Saint, Gobain Weber, Taiheiyo Materials Corporation, Five Star Products, Inc. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Expansive Cement manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: construction activities, restoration activities, demolition activities, mines, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: (ABC) Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc., (AIC) American Institute of Constructors, National Institute of Building Sciences, American National Standards Institute (ANSI), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Builders Association of India (BAI), Confederation of International Contractors' Associations (CICA)

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/76

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.