According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Types, Applications, and Regions : Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 210.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 19.9% by 2027. The global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing demand for carbon credits in developed nations.

The global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market has been divided into industrial, household, energy industry, and others. On the basis of applications, the carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been segregated into REDD carbon offset, renewable energy, landfill methane projects, and others. In terms of regions, the global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America region is further bifurcated into the US, and Canada. Latin America is split into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is classified as India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

As per GMR’s industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period, 2020-2027, driven by increasing interference of international organization, economic decarbonization, and rising demand for carbon credit service from developing economies”

Untapped market with the other traditional alternatives

Currently, the countries present in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have hosted a limited number of projects under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). The expansion of carbon offset/carbon credit trading services has few major challenges which are restraining the market growth.

The challenges include

Limited future demand for offsets or credits

The EU Emissions Trading Scheme is in Phase III is restricting the use of CDM credits

Lack of prompt preparation for the start of new market-based mechanisms

The carbon offset/carbon credit trading service providers can focus on implementing options to bridge the gap between the end of the first commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol and the entry into force of a new international agreement. The offering of carbon offset/carbon credit trading services, as a most advanced method for carbon trading, can create new opportunities for service providers.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

France-based company, Aera Group, held approximately one-sixth of market share of global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market in 2019.

Europe accounts for a major share of the global market, followed by U.S. the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the industrial segment is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the renewable energy segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 210.8 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 19.9% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Types , By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Schneider Electric, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Carbon Clear, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, Biofílica WayCarbon, CBEEX, and Guangzhou Greenstone Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Traders

Demand-side: Manufacturing factories, different industries, household, energy industry

Regulatory-side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: World Health Organization (WHO), International Organization for Standardization(ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and European Environmental Agency (EEA).

