According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Vertical Furnace Market by Type, by Methods, by Applications, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 4,224.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.4% and above by the year 2027. The global vertical furnace market is anticipated to grow owing rising demand for semiconductor products and due to increasing use of vertical furnace as they are used for advanced packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global vertical furnace market.

The global Vertical Furnace market is fragmented based on type, methods, applications, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into wafer size: up to 150mm, wafer size: 151mm – 200mm, and wafer size: 201mm – 300mm. On the basis of methods, the market is divided into LPCVD, PECVD, thermal oxidation, and other. In terms of applications market is fragmented into advanced packaging, semiconductor and others. Based on region, the global vertical furnace market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Vertical furnace is used to process wafers during the manufacturing of semiconductor devices such as annealing, film formation, and resin film hardening. These batch processing furnaces include a vertically organized quartz tube, which heats the objects positioned around it for processing. The wafers are loaded onto the quartz storage shelves, also known as boats, which are loaded or unloaded from the bottom of the tubes. This type of furnace provides an exemplary temperature distribution along with regulation of atmosphere with minimal particle generation. Furthermore, automated movement of wafers and boats allows for improved productivity and higher efficiency. Vertical furnace is better than conventional horizontal furnace, as it provides heat uniformity, has a clean room footprint, and is compatible with wafer loading. Moreover, it requires comparatively lesser area than the horizontal furnace.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Vertical Furnace Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 due to rising use of vertical furnace in advanced packaging as they for high-end applications such as wearables, mobiles, IoT devices, computing devices, automotive, and other niche-oriented equipment. Moreover, growth in R&D investments by manufacturers has enabled for technological developments in vertical furnaces which is expected to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Japan based Kokusai Electric Corporation, holds approximately one fifth of market share of global vertical furnace market in year 2019.

The wafer size: 151mm – 200mm segment holds a substantial share of the market due to its requirement in the manufacture of products such as microcontrollers and analog/mixed-signal ICs, including specialty memories and display drivers.

The use of LPCVD is rising due to its several attributes provided by the method such as high uniformity of thickness, purity, and better reliability of deposited layers. LPCVD has several uses in various applications such as films in advanced packaging and semiconductor devices.

The semiconductors segment accounted for a dominant share and the growth of the segment is attributed to its uses in several consumer electronics such as smartphones, refrigerators, wearables, specialty and flash memories, and CPUs & GPUs.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 4224.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 5.4% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Methods, By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled ASM International, Centrotherm international AG, Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd., Tempress, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Kokusai Electric Corporation Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Vertical furnace manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Advanced packaging, semiconductor, LED, micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), European Union Regulation (EU), International Standard Organization (ISO), U.S. Fire Administration, Conformitè Europëenne (CE) and others.

