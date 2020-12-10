According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Board Games Market by Product Type, Games Type, Material, Distribution Channels and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 13,281 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 9.9% by the year 2027.

The global board games market is anticipated to grow owing to rise in the adoption of the board games at several cafes, which constitutes for the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of the board games among millennials also contributes for the growth of the market. Some of the games including the war games, role play games and strategy-based games have gained popularity among teenagers, which constitutes for the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the educational games in educational institutes to increase the team building activities among children boosts the demand for the board games.

The global board games market is fragmented based on product types, games types, materials, distribution channels and region. Based on product types, the board games market is segmented into tabletop games, card and dice games, collectible card games, miniature games, and RPG games. Based on game types, the global board games market is segmented into strategy and war games, educational games, fantasy games, sport games and others. Based on material, the board games market is segmented into plastic, wood & cardboard and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online, and offline. The offline segmented is further sub-segmented into large format stores, specialty stores, and small retail stores.

Based on region, the global board games market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Board Games market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the board games among teenagers, and the rising disposable income, which has led to the rise in the adoption of the board games, thereby boosting the growth of the market. The increasing opportunities for board game manufacturers in emerging markets contributes for the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the table tops segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 13,281 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 9.9% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Product Types, By Game Types, By Material, and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, GCC, Turkey and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Asmodee North America, Inc., Buffalo Games, Clementoni S.p.a., CMON, Epoch Everlasting Play, Games Workshop Group PLC, Hasbro, Inc., IELLO USA LLC, INILLC.COM, LongPack Games, Mattel, Inc., NECA/WizKids LLC, Melissa and Doug, Ravensburger North America, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Ultra PRO International LLC, and University Games Corporation Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Board Games manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, and Distributors.

Demand Side: Teenagers, Millennials, Children etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned Government Authorities, Government Agencies, and Other Regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International Association for Gaming Regulations, All India Gaming Federation, Gaming Control Board, The Games Rating Authority (GRA), Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), International Association of Gaming Regulation (IAGR), Australian Classification Board (ACB), Interactive Software Federation of Europe and Entertainment Software Association.

