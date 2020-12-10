According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Two-Photon Microscopy Market by Products, Types, Applications, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 127.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5.2% by the year 2027. The global two-photon microscopy market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing investments in life science research applications, rising focus on nanotechnology, growing demand for non-invasive microscopy technique, and rising emphasis on regenerative medicine.

The global two-photon microscopy market is fragmented based on products, types, application, and region. Based on products, the two-photon microscopy market is segmented into microscope, software, and accessories. On the basis of types, the two-photon microscopy is classified as in vivo and in vitro. In terms of application, the two-photon microscopy market is segmented into material science, nanotechnology, life science, semiconductors, and others. Based on region, the global two-photon microscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the two-photon microscopy market is expected to witness the rapid growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, increased prevalence of the COVID-19 globally has augmented the need of the medical research for the treatment of COVID-19. This, in turn, has enlarged investment in the research and development of drug development. Hence, the demand for two-photon microscopy is projected to upsurge during the forecast period. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for two-photon microscopy due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global two-photon microscopy market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by growing focus on healthcare programs, increasing awareness among consumers for diseases, rising chronic diseases, and growing investment in R&D for the manufacturing of drug and medical devices. Since, technological advancement in medical devices and increasing opportunities for medical device manufacturer’s factors possesses as an opportunity for this market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the microscope segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Numerous end-users prefer two-photon microscope over other product categories owing to the convenience thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

