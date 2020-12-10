According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Metal Sanding Machines Market by Types, Applications, Sales Channels and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 1,921.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 2.6% by the year 2027. The global metal sanding machines market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in the adoption of new technology in the construction sites, which has led to the rise in the adoption of the metal sanding machines. Moreover, rise in the use of metal sanding machines for the polishing of the metals, which are used in the home décor and automobiles boost the demand for the metal sanding machines. The metal sanding machines are used for polishing the surfaces of metal sheets and metal furniture, which has led to the rise in the adoption of the metal sanding machines, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing use of metals in several types of equipment is fueling the metal sanding machines market. Modern metal sanding machines are capable of grinding any metal to its minimum thickness, thus making them useful for a variety of applications. The ability of surface preparation by the means of belt grinding processes, which increase the finishing of the metal sheet, reduces the final polishing effort and the operating costs for manufacturers. Key manufacturers are constantly attempting to offer customers with accelerated technology to the metal sanding machines, which fuel market growth.

The global metal sanding machines market is fragmented based on types, application, sales channel and region. Based on types, the metal sanding machines market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and fully-automatic. In terms of application, the metal sanding machines market is segmented into manufacturing, construction and others. Based on sales channels, the market is classified as manufacturer/distributor/service provider, and aftermarket. Based on region, the global metal sanding machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Metal Sanding Machines market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by adoption of new technologies in the construction activities and increasing opportunities for metal sanding machine manufacturers in emerging markets contributes for the growth of the market. The metal sanding machines are also finding its application of the polishing of metals in several industries, which drives the demand for metal sanding machines, thereby boosting the growth of the metal sanding machines market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the manufacturing segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The metal sanding machines finds its application in numerous manufacturing activities, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,921.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 2.6% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Thousand units) Market Segments By Types, By Application, By Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Atlas Copco AB, Biesse S.p.A., COSTA Levigatrici S.p.A., Grind Master, HOUFEK a.s., HOMAG Group AG, IMEAS S.pa., Karl Heesemann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co.KG, Mirka Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Steinemann Technology AG, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC., Timesavers LLC, Valgro Hyzer Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Metal sanding machines manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Individual, turbine manufacturers, automotive industry, aerospace industry, construction industry, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), International Labor Standards on Occupational Safety and Health

(OSH) standards, Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), and Organization for Safety of Abrasives.

