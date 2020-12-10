According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Self Adhesive Tape Market by Construction Type, Materials, Adhesive Used, Application, Thickness (Micrometres) and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 53,064 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5.6 % by the year 2027. The Global Self Adhesive Tape Market is anticipated to grow owing to improved capability of cardboard packaging solutions, high demand for personalized packaging creating, surge in use of self-adhesive tapes in the automotive industry, and government initiatives. This is expected to drive the growth of the global self adhesive tape market.

The Global Self Adhesive Tape Market is fragmented based on construction type, materials, adhesive used, application, thickness (micrometres), and region. Based on construction type, the global self-adhesive tapes market is segregated into single coated, transfer tape/unsupported, double coated, and self wound. In terms of materials, the global self-adhesive tapes market is segregated into Polypropylene (PP), paper, PVC, and others. Based on adhesives used, the global self-adhesive tapes market is segmented into water-based adhesives, hot-melt adhesives, and others. Based on applications, the global self-adhesive tapes market is classified as packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, medical, and others. On the basis of thickness, the global self-adhesive tapes market is fragmented into less than 49 micrometers, 50-99 micrometers, more than 100 micrometers. Based on region, the Global Self Adhesive Tape Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/64

In year 2020, the self adhesive tape market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, slowdown in the production of self adhesive tape and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption. Many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lockdowns. which in turn, is hindering the market growth. Whereas, restriction, stringent rules and stoppage of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market decline. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply of self adhesive tape.

As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The Global Self Adhesive Tape Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 the market growth is driven by rising Growing use of self adhesive tapes in diverse end-use industries. Moreover, rising middle-class population to be the key consumer group for the increase in demand of self adhesive tapes, and growing adoption of packaging industry in emerging economies. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced adhesives”.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players include 3M, ACHEM, Atech Solutions Pty Ltd., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Berry Global Inc., Henkel, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, LUXKING, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, and others, 3M is one of the leading player in the market offering wide rang eof PSA tape.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in India is predicted to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing manufacturing units in the region is expected to increase the production of the self adhesive tape.

The Single Coated segment accounts for a major share of the market and is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) segment is leading segment of the market, owing to increasing use of Polypropylene (PP) self adhesive tape.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 53,064.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 5.6 % Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments Construction Type, Materials, Adhesive Used, Application, Thickness (Micrometres) and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled 3M, ACHEM, Atech Solutions Pty Ltd., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Berry Global Inc., Henkel, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, LUXKING, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Rogers Corporation, Scapa, Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material Co., LTD , SHUSHI GROUP CO.,LTD, tesa SE Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors, retailers

Demand Side: Automotive industry, construction industry, electronic industry, healthcare industry and packagining industry.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), AFERA (Association of European self Adhesive tapes Manufacturers), PSTC (Pressure Sensitive Tape Council).

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/64

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.