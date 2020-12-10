According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Explosion Panels Market by Type, Application, By End-user Industries and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 295.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.8% by the year 2027. The global explosion panels market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing demand for an effective & cost-efficient method of passive explosion protection, rising applications across various end-user industries, and surging demand for explosion vents.

The global explosion panels market is fragmented based on type, application, end-user industries and region. Based on type, the explosion panels market is categorized into VSP explosion panel, VSE explosion panel and VSS explosion panel. On the basis of application, the explosion panels market is segregated into dust explosion, gas explosion, and others. By end-user industries, the explosion panels market is segmented into oil & gas, automobile, chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others. Based on region, the global explosion panels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific region is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the explosion panels market is expected to witness the slow growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has massively disrupted the demand supply chain. Widespread lockdown across major economies such as China, India, and others to curb the pandemic as well as turning large industries into quarantine shelter places for the sick people has shutdown places worldwide. The industries are facing adverse effect of this pandemic on the production cycle and explosion panel manufacturers are one of them. Hence, the global explosion panel market is anticipated to witness a decline in demand for explosion panels as negative effect incurred by this pandemic. However, the market is expected to witness V curve in terms of growth pattern as an effect of market recovery after the pandemic.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The simple installation method and long service time of explosion panels are prime factor propelling the demand for these panels. Moreover, the increasing industrial activities across economies such as India, China, and South East Asian countries to drive the explosion panels demand. “

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The U.S. based Fike Corporation and Construction Specialties, Inc. held around one fourth of the market share of global explosion panels market in year 2019.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

As per fire safety norms imposed on the oil & gas industry, companies need to install various types of devices such as certified explosion panels or vents for explosion protection. These explosion venting systems provide protection from industrial explosion hazards by allowing gases to escape from the panel or vent opening and thus, adopted by the companies operating in the oil & gas industry.

Investments by various industries are increasing significantly to improve safety measures. Industrial safety plays a vital role in protecting employees, industrial environment, and equipment & assets. The demand for industrial safety equipment is rising substantially in the oil & gas, automotive, and construction industries.

