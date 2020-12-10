According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Calcium Oxalate Market by Form, by Purity, by Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 687.7 Thousand in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.7% by the year 2027. The global Calcium Oxalate market is anticipated to grow owing to rise in the use of ceramic tiles in the construction industry, and growing application of s of calcium oxalate in the industries are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global calcium oxalate market.

The global Calcium Oxalate market is fragmented based on form, purity, application, and region. In terms of Form, the market is segmented into powder, chunks/lumps. On the basis of purity, the market is divided into purity 98% – 98.9%, purity 99% & above. In terms of application market is fragmented into ceramic glazes, preparation of oxalates, others. Based on region, the global Calcium Oxalate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Calcium oxalate belongs to derivatives class of compounds and dicarboxylic acid. It is a organic compound which contains two carboxylic acid group. Calcium oxalate is a moderately acidic compound based on its pKa and is soluble in water. It is present in a number of food items such as sweet potato, caraway, ginkgo nuts, and taro, which makes calcium oxalate as one the potential biomarker for the consumption of the food products. Calcium oxalate (in archaic terminology, oxalate of lime) is a calcium salt of oxalate and its forms are white or colorless. It is one of the major constituents of human kidney stones and is found in beerstone, a scale that forms on containers used in breweries.

As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The global calcium oxalate market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 as calcium oxalate is finding multiple applications in the production of oxalates and the separation of rare earth metals while the manufacturing of ceramics holds a significant portion of the whole application segment. With prominent manufacturers offering highly pure (99.99%) forms of calcium oxalate, the global market is anticipated to snowball maximum revenue during the forecast period”.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The global calcium oxalate market is consolidated in structure with the presence of a few large-scale manufacturers and some small-scale players. Major manufacturers Hefei Asialon Chemical and Thermo Fisher Scientific accounted for over 33.1% and 8.5% market share in 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major market share of the global calcium oxalate market, with China being a key manufacturing hub for calcium oxalate. Asia Pacific accounts for a share of 64.2% within the global calcium oxalate market.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period owing to increasing investments for the expansion of the chemical industry and the presence of major chemical producing countries, such as China and India in the region.

In the purity segment, purity 99% & above sub-segment garnered the maximum share attributed to the fact that oxalic acid with high concentration is preferred in end use applications due to less presence of impurities. Moreover, high concentrations of calcium oxalate are slightly hygroscopic, which makes it useful in preparation of oxalates.

Based on applications, the ceramic glazes segment accounted for 78.9% share of the market in 2019 and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Calcium oxalate is naturally found in marbles and limestones and most of the low purity calcium oxalate is used in the production of ceramic glazes, which in turn, boosts the growth of the segment.

Report Scope:

