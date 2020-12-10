According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Fluorinated Building Blocks Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 736.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.5 % by the year 2027. The global fluorinated building blocks market is anticipated to be driven by increasing usage of fluorine-based products in industries such as agriculture, electronic, and pharmaceutical. The robust product portfolio of fluorinated building blocks offered by manufacturers is another factors fueling market growth. However, hazards associated to fluorine-based compound is one of the major factors restraining market growth. A majority of manufacturers have robust portfolio of fluorinated building blocks, which enables them to cater to different industrial sectors. Expansion of business portfolio and penetration into untapped market are projected to create growth opportunities for manufacturers.

The global fluorinated building blocks market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been classified as trifluoromethyl (TFM), difluoromethyl (DFM), pentafluorosulfanyl, perfluorinated, f-tagged substituents, fluorination reagents, and others. The application segment has been further divided as Chemistry Experiment, Industrial, Others. Based on region, the global fluorinated building blocks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the fluorinated building blocks market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities across several industries, slowdown in the production of fluorinated building blocks and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption. Many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lockdowns. which in turn, is hindering the market growth. Whereas, restriction, stringent rules and stoppage of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market decline. However, the market is expected to grow at high pace next two years as a result of bounce back of demand after pandemic. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply of Fluorinated Building Blocks for industrial use.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav “Fluorinated Building Blocks Market to gain traction during forecast period due to factors such as rising demand from pharmaceutical industry, the agriculture industry, and growing focus of manufacturers to expand their products offerings by adopting various strategies. Moreover, the use of fluorine-based compounds in the material science and chemical industries, and expansion of businesses by manufacturers in emerging economies and untapped markets are expected to create opportunities in the market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including Merck KgaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Solvay, and Tosoh USA, Inc. together hold major share of global fluorinated building blocks market in year 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at high CAGR, followed by Europe, during the forecast period, owing to increasing agricultural activities and rising use of fluorine-based pesticides by farmers in the region. The demand for fluorinated building blocks is tend to increasing at rapid pace by various industries in the region.

The Industrial segment is expected to hold substantial share of the market and is anticipate to expand at significant CGAR during the forecast period.

The Trifluoromethyl (TFM) is expected to be the most promising segment in the market, and it is expected to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 736.5 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 4.5% Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Application, and By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Solvay, Tosoh USA, Inc., UNIMATEC, W. R. Grace, AGC Chemicals Americas Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: fluorinated building blocks Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors, retailers

Demand Side: Pharmaceutical Industry, Agricultural Industry, Electronic Industry, Chemical Laboratories, and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Manufacture, Storage And Import Of Hazardous Chemical (Amendment) Rules, Ozone Depleting Substance (R&C) Rules, Hazardous Substances (Classification, Packaging and Labelling) Rules, America Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), and others

