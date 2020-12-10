According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Air Release Valves Market by Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 1,173.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 7.7% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 7.2% during the forecast period. The global air release valves market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing need for air release valves for wastewater and water treatment plants. Moreover, little or no maintenance associated with air release valves is contributing to the increased adoption of air release valves across the globe.

The global air release valves market is fragmented based on type, application, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the air release valves market is categorized into heating/air bleeder valve type and rapid venting type. Based on applications, the global air release valves market has been categorized into irrigation, water treatment, building & fire protection system, and others. In terms of sales channels, the global air release valves market has been segregated into dealers/distributors, independent retailers, online platforms, and others. Based on the region, the global air release valves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the air release valves market is expected to witness the slow growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Recent outbreak of Covid-19 has had a major impact on various industries such as chemical, mining, water and wastewater industry. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global supply chain of air release valves and its manufacturing, which has increased the risk of shortages. The leading manufacturers and exporters of raw materials in the market are facing several issues such as the decrease in supply of raw materials and export of goods due to the lack of transportation facilities. Moreover, slowdown in the production of air release supply valves and retardation in trade for raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption within the market.

As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The Global Air Release Valves Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the high demand for air release valves due to increasing number of water treatment plants across the globe. Moreover, air release valves are used to minimize several accidents that may cause due to sudden release of high-pressured air through a busted pipeline, and hence it is adopted across various industries to prevent the operators and surroundings from damage. Additionally, rare requirements of maintenance for the air release valves is fueling the adoption, thereby spurring the growth of global air release valves market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market is fragmented and the companies such as AVK Holding A/S, RF Valves, and Cla-Val holds approximately 5% of the market share of global air release valves market in year 2019.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid venting type segment is expected to register substantial CAGR during the forecast period as it performs the function of quick venting of a large amount of air at system startup as well as when a tank is being filled. These valves commonly find applications in water and wastewater industries in areas such as water plant work, wastewater distribution, and wastewater collection.

The building & fire protection system segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the period from 2020 to 2027. Market players are focusing on manufacturing air release valves for fire protection systems. For instance, CLA-VAL Europe possesses fire protection system air release valves that constantly removes air from a system by eliminating small quantities of air before large air pockets can be formed in the pipeline.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,173.1 million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (‘000 Units) Market Segments By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Flomatic Corporation, E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH, AVK Holding A/S, Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corporation, Braeco, Bermad Water Technologies, RF Valves, Cla-Val, Tecofi, VAG GmbH Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: air release valves manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Chemical, mining, water, and wastewater industries.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Valve Manufacturers Association of America, American Water Works Association, Submersible Wastewater Pump Association, Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association, Water Environment Federation

