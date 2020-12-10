According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 402 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 8.3% by the year 2027. The global construction and demolition robots market is anticipated to grow owing to increase growing demand for demolition robots owing to increasing of project renovations and remolding is expected to boost market growth. Rising investments in infrastructure projects and high adoption of robotic technologies for construction is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of construction of demolition robots at construction sites for performing dangerous and laborious task and improve safety is expected to boost market growth. This is expected to drive the global construction and demolition robots market growth.

The global construction and demolition robots market is fragmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as demolition robots, construction robots. The application segment is further divided as heavy/civil construction, building construction, and nuclear dismantling and demolition. Based on region, the global construction and demolition robots market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region has been further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific has been further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region has been further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/52

In year 2020, the construction and demolition robots market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, slowdown in the production of construction and demolition robots and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption. Many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lockdowns. which in turn, is hindering the market growth. Whereas, restriction, stringent rules and temporary closure of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market decline. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply of construction and demolition robots for construction and demolition purpose.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav “The Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027. Rising investments in infrastructure projects, modernization of the construction industry are expected to boost the market growth. Growing trend of collaborations between manufacturers for expanding their product offerings and increasing focus of manufacturers in research for the development for the launch of innovative products are some of the major trend accelerating the market growth. Moreover, rising focus on workplace safety at construction sites especially as demolition of old constructions is creating lucrative opportunity for these robots.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including Fujita Corporation, FBR Ltd, Husqvarna AB, Lifco, Construction Robotics, Alpine Sales & Rental Corp. and Conjet AB together hold a major share of global construction and demolition robots market in year 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at high CAGR, followed by North America, during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of construction and demolition robots by builders for demolishing, building constructions and heavy constructions is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for construction and demolition robots is tend to increasing at rapid pace owing to the increase in number of old construction and building construction in the region.

Several macroeconomics factors affecting the market growth are GDP, construction industry, population, urbanization, disposable income, government policies, R&D, and investment in construction sector.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 402 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 8.3% Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Application, and By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Conjet AB, Husqvarna AB, Construction Robotics, Lifco, Fujita Corporation, FBR Ltd, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Alpine Sales & Rental Corp., GTA Maschinensysteme GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. Bejing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors, retailers

Demand Side: Construction Industry

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Occupational Health and Safety Act.

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/52

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.