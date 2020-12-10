According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Scoliosis Braces market by type, end-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 187.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.4% by the year 2027. The growth of the global scoliosis braces market is driven primarily by high disease prevalence and high adoption of the brace and advanced technology that can track the patient’s health. Furthermore, the market is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive therapies. The disease occurs in both genders almost equally; however, the grade of the curve is 8 times higher in women than in men. Patients need to wear the brace for 22 to 23 hours every day, to tighten the body. This causes inflammation and skin rash. The chest wall and abdomen are squashed, which affects the flow of oxygen and lung functions, causing breathing problems.

The global scoliosis braces market is fragmented based on product, type, application, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into boston braces, charleston bending braces, milwaukee braces, rigo-cheneau braces, spinecor braces, wilmington braces, and others. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into cast braces, rigid braces, and non-rigid dynamic braces. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into adolescent (10 to 18 years of age), infantile (birth to 3 years old), juvenile (3 to 9 years old), adult. Based on region, the global scoliosis braces market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be create low impact on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry durable industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for consumer durables in the world. This pandemic situation does not show any impact over healthcare industry. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. The effect of this pandemic is not affecting the market growth due to which the scoliosis braces is expected to grow at similar pace during forecast period.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global scoliosis braces market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders worldwide, and increasing incidence of cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy are boosting the market. The Scoliosis Braces market is growing significantly due to increasing incidence of cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy is expected to boost the number of scoliosis patients worldwide, which in turn, fuels the demand for scoliosis braces. Increasing global emphasis on the use of sustainable healthcare devices and the growth of healthcare sectors are key drivers of the healthcare industries.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Aspen Medical Products, LLC, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Colfax Corporation, Össur Corporate holds approximately one fourth of the market share of the global scoliosis braces market in year 2019.

North America accounts for a major share of the market in terms of value, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Rigo-Cheneau Braces segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising awareness regarding scoliosis braces and increasing initiatives taken by government organizations to promote awareness about usage of these braces.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 187.9 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.4% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Product, By Type, By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Aspen Medical Products, LLC, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Chaneco, Colfax Corporation, Ortholutions, Horton's Orthotics & Prosthetics, Optec USA, Inc, Össur Corporate, Professional Technologies International, PROTEOR Group, Spinal Technology, Inc, The SpineCorporation Limited, Thrive Orthopedics, TRULIFE, UNYQ, Wellinks, Inc, Fited, Lawall Orthotics & Prosthetics, C H Martin Company, LA Brace Center. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Scoliosis Braces manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

