According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Rotary Tiller Market by Type, by Application, and by Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 18,863.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 7.8% by the year 2027. The rotary tiller market is anticipated to grow owing to its ease in use with comparison to traditional tools. Moreover, it consumes less time and effort as it works with seedbed formation and crop residue both, the well spread seed beds and removed weed helps in improving the fertility of the soil resulting in better harvest.

The rotary tiller market is fragmented on the basis of type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into front tine and rear tine. Based on the application, the market is divided into commercial, agricultural, forestry, garden, and others. Based on region, the rotary tiller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North American region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic situation is diminishing manufacturing activities worldwide. The demand for rotary tiller equipment is reducing a due to the temporary effect of the pandemic. This pandemic has majorly affected manufacturing sector. Currently, the workforce is working with 50% capacity. The global supply chain has slowed down at the same time due to restrictions on national borders. Rotary tiller production has also slowed down which is causing hike in price of rotary tillers. As the leading consumer of the product are farmers and gardeners, it is getting hard for them to invest more money into rotary tillers. This is resulting in overall decline in sales of rotary tilers.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The rotary tiller market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 due to increase in manufacturing of agricultural products, driven by rising population. The strong demand from China and India are anticipated to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region fueled by increasing production of rotary tillers in these countries.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific and particularly China is expected to grow during the forecast period as it is a highly populated country; hence, the surge in food demand is pushing the agricultural market.

Rear Tine segment is dominating the global market and expected to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period. Rear tine rotary tillers are used for agricultural purposes and in forestry department, to manage the works such as breaking hard soil or to work in a rocky area.

Agricultural use is the prominent application area for rotary tillers, followed by gardening and then others. The prime trade for many countries globally is export of agricultural goods. Economies of these countries are largely based on agriculture. Rotary tillers are used widely in farms for their proficiency, making them one of the most favored equipment to use in farms. The segment ‘agriculture’ is predicted to to have upper hand in rotary tiller market even in the foreseeable future .

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 18,863.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.8% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Units) Market Segments By Type, By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Kubota, Alamo, Woods Equipment, Land Pride, Baldan, John Deere, Tarter Gate, Howse, Bobcat, Farmer-Helper Machinery, Del Morino, Kioti Tractor, GreenTec, Wessex International, Major Equipment Intl Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Rotary Tiller manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents and distributors, Gardening/ Agricultural tools Manufacturers, rotary tillers Aftermarket Service Providers,

Demand Side: Gardening tools suppliers, agricultural tools suppliers, forest department, commercial dealers and suppliers, end users.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Agricultural Engineering Branch (AGSE), Plant Production and Protection Division (AGPM), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO), International development and research center (IRDC).

