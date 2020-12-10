According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market by Treatment, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 95.59 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 2.7 % by the year 2027. Prosthetic joint infections (PJI) is a periprosthetic infection, which is one of the most severe diseases affecting millions of people around the world. The infections in the prosthetic joints are usually found in joints and adjacent tissue. Most PJIs occur in arthroplasty hips and knees. These infections cause serious complications that result in elevated risk of surgical site infections in arthroplasty procedures.

The global prosthetic joint infections treatment market is fragmented based on treatments, end-users, and region. On the basis of treatments, the market has been divided into antibiotics, debridement, and irrigation with implant retention. Based on end-user, the market has been bifurcated into hospitals and clinics. Based on region, the global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the prosthetic joint infections treatment market is expected to witness the sluggish growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, increased prevalence of the COVID-19 globally has increased the need of the vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19. This, in turn, has increased investment in the research and development the COVID- 19 vaccine. Hence, the demand for prosthetic joint infections treatment is projected to increase at slow rate during the forecast period. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for prosthetic joint infections treatment due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by technological developments and improvements of new innovative treatment preference for PJI treatment, rising incidences of road accidents and severe sports injuries, increasing incidences of PJI, growing focus of manufacturers on developing innovative drugs for PJI, and increasing focus on brand protection are expected to drive the market growth during forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

U.S. based MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. holds approximately two third of market share of global prosthetic joint infections treatment market in year 2019.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for antibiotic therapy is high, as it is used in combination with debridement, and irrigation with implant retention for the treatment of PJI. The requirement for hip and knee arthroplasty is rising for the treatment of joint fractures and injuries.

The hospitals segment is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR than the clinics segment, as the demand for hospitals is high for the treatment of PJI. Hospitals are easily feasible for everyone, including the people living in rural or under developed areas can approach the nearby hospitals for the required treatment; however, the cost generated at hospitals is more than tat as compared to clinics.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 95.59 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 2.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Treatments, By End-user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Arrevus, and Others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Prosthetic Joint Infections antibiotics manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Medical Industries, Medical payers etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), International Organization for Standardization(ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

