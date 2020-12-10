According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “United States Backer Board Market Types, Applications, And End-Users: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 445.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.1% by the year 2027. The demand is driven by factors such as increased use of the board in building frames, increased use of the board on plywood and plasterboard surfaces, increased number of new construction sites, increased renovation activities, partnerships with overseas investors, increased population and disposable income, and increased government infrastructure development initiatives.

The United States Backer Board market is fragmented based on types, applications, and end-users. On the basis of the types, the backer board market has been classified as glass mat gypsum wall board, cement board, and foam tile backer board. In terms of applications, the market has been segmented into floors, walls, ceiling, and others. In terms of end-users, the market has been divided into multi-family residential housing, single-family residential housing, commercial buildings, and others.

Rising cases of COVID-19 in the in US and attempts to contain its spread have resulted in the implementation of emergency protocols, and in many cases, the city-wide and state-wide shutdown of all non-essential work. Such measures can affect the broader community and trigger significant challenges to the industry workforce. Many companies are already implementing travel bans for employees or travel restrictions on those workers originating from high-risk states. It is inevitable that the progression of some projects is impeded by a shortage of skilled labor.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The United States Backer Board market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027. The US backer board market is fragmented and competitive. The demand for backer board is growing due to high demand from the real estate sector, increasing disposable income of the people in the US, and rising consumer spending on advanced construction materials. Manufacturers in the backer board market cater to customer base across the globe.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

US based USG Corporation holds prominent market share of United States Backer Board market in year 2019.

The strong growth across construction activities is propelling the demand for Backer Board across United States. The rising construction, repair, and remodeling activities across residential sector is one of the key factors fueling the demand for Backer Board in United States.

The single-family end-users segment accounted for a dominant share of the market due to its ability to make the walls and tiles waterproof. The growth of this segment can also be directly linked to the expansion of the construction industry in the US. However, the decline in the construction output in 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is anticipated to hamper the segment growth. In terms of applications, the market can be fragmented into floors, walls, ceilings, and others.

Tile backer boards are ideal for wet rooms, as they create a waterproof barrier behind the tiles. The cement boards are made from rigid extruded polystyrene with a bonded cementitious coating to both sides to prevent weakening, deformation, and rotting. These backer boards are used for tiling. The walls segment accounts for a major share of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 445.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 3.1% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Million Sq. Ft.) Market Segments By Types ,By Applications, By End-users Country Scope United States Key Companies Profiled Allura, American Gypsum, Cement Board, Fabricators Inc., CertainTeed, Custom Building Products, FRAMECAD Limited, GAF, Johns Manville

National Gypsum Company, LLC, NICHIHA, Others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: United States backer board manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Multi-family residential, single-family residential, commercial, and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Public Construction Commission (PCC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

