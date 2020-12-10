The global building automation system market is fragmented based on types, applications, offerings, and region. Based on types, the building automation system market is bifurcated into wired technology, and wireless technology. On the basis of applications, the building automation system market is segregated into residential, commercial, and others. On the basis of offering, the building automation system market is segregated into facility management systems, security & access control systems, fire protection systems, building energy management software, bas services, others. Based on region, the global building automation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).
In year 2020, the building automation system market is expected to witness a lower sale due to the adverse effect COVID-19 pandemic on business across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global manufacturing and financial sectors. However, no clarity on the deeper effects has been provided. Global disruptive supply chain, lack of raw material availability, temporary shutdown of production units is the reason for lower production output. Moreover, global demand from the customer’s side has also fallen due to the spread of the pandemic.
As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The global building automation system market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the demand for Energy-efficient BASs is increasing. BASs help optimize HVAC and lighting systems, saving 5% to 30% of the building's total energy consumption. The HVAC also emits significant amount of CO2. According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2017, the construction sector in the US accounted for 40% of the total energy consumption in the world, 38% of CO2 emissions, and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing awareness regarding energy conservation and rising focus on reducing the energy use and maintenance costs of buildings are fueling the demand for BAS. The system plays a significant role in maximizing energy use and reducing energy costs. HVACs and BASs are major consumers of energy. Air heating and cooling together with water heating currently account for around 60% of global energy consumption in houses, according to International Energy Agency (IEA).
Key Takeaways from the Study:
- North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the market owing to the use of building automation system for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes to increase energy-efficiency. Implementation of strict primary federal policy guidelines and greenhouse gas emission regulations, increasing energy costs, and rising awareness about the benefits of automation are important drivers of the Market in the region.
- The building automation system market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the construction sector in developing countries such as China and India and increasing implementations of government policies to promote the use of building automation system. Smart cities have been developed in countries such as China and India. Building automation system serve as a central facilitator in the respective countries’ achievement of these objectives.
- The adoption of wireless building automation system is rising due to growing focus on connective solutions. Wireless technology in building automation system have simplified the installation process and improved operational efficiencies, which in turn, elevates the overall value of the system. Furthermore, wireless functionalities as compared to wired technology, are equipped with remote operations, which enhance the performance of the building automation system for different operations.
- The commercial segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Increasing implementation of building automation system in large shopping centers, office buildings, and public transport, such as airports and train stations, is driving the growth of the business segment. HVAC, lighting, and security & access control system are major products used in commercial applications. The security and access control system have become an integral part of commercial buildings because of the rising security concerns in this sector.
- Building energy management software helps constructers or homeowners monitor and analyze energy consumption. It not only notifies energy drifts to building operators or owners but also provides actionable energy-saving information. Advancements in technology make building automation system manufacturers focus on developing user-friendly applications for controlling energy consumption in a building, which in turn, drives the demand for energy management software in building.
Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Value in 2019
|US$ 74,882.0 Million
|Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027)
|10.9 %
|Historical Data
|2017 & 2018
|Base Year
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020 – 2027
|Units Considered
|Value (US$ Million)
|Market Segments
|By Type , By Application, By Offering
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
|Country Scope
|U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Iran, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.
|Key Companies Profiled
|Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier (United Technologies Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, Hubell (Hubbell Incorporated), ABB, Legrand, Building IQ, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Crestron Electronics, Inc.
|Customization Scope
|Report customization available on request
|Pricing and Purchase Options
|Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.
Target Audience:
- Supply-side: Building automation system manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.
- Demand Side: Commercial Space Owners, Corporates, Building Developers.
- Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities such as Building Automation Systems Division (BASIDV), commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.
- Associations and Industry Bodies: BACnet Manufacturers Association (BMA), The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CSIA), The Measurement, Control & Automation Association (MCAA), European Building Automation and Controls Association, Building Automation Systems Division (BASIDV).
