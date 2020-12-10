According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Manufactured Housing Market by Construction Type, Product Type, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 16,854.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 3.3% by the year 2027. Based on construction types, the manufactured housing market is bifurcated as a single section and multi-section. A single section manufactured house is projected to hold a significant share of the market. Single wide houses require less time to build than multi-section houses and stranding price single wide houses is also less as it requires less construction material. Single section houses are considered to be one of the most versatile types of factory-built in houses as they provide a wide range of designs and layouts within a relatively small footprint.

The demand for manufactured houses in the world is growing day by day as the need for affordable, quality housing is increasing. Today’s manufactured homes provide outstanding performance and quality that are up to 50% square foot than the on-site built homes. These types of homes in the world are allowing more and more people to own their homes. Moreover, modern manufactured houses have experienced an evolution in the quality and type of homes available to the buyer. Technological advancement allowed the manufactures to offer a variety of exterior finishes and architectural styles.

Based on region, the global manufactured housing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as US., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, India, Rest of Asia Pacific(APAC). The Europe region is further categorized into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global manufactured housing market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027. Increase in demand for energy efficient houses, is expected to drive the demand for the manufactured housing market. Manufactured houses modules are made in factories under a controlled environment and are not exposed to external weather conditions. North America accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. In this region acceptance of high-rise apartments is more due to less availability of spaces and rising population especially in China, India, and South Korea. China holds a majority share of the manufactured housing market in Asia Pacific; however, the market in the country is expected to grow at a slow pace, as the demand for houses in Japan has decreased.

In terms of region, North America leads the global manufactured housing market. The market in this region is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. North America is a key region in the market due to due to the presence of many top players which hold a significant share in the market both locally and globally.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop in this market during the forecast period due to rise in building of manufacturing units in the countries of Asia-Pacific such as China and Korea.

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 16,854.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 3.3% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Construction Type, By Product type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Nobility Homes, Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., SkylineChampion Corporation, Jacobsen Homes, Excel Homes, American Homestar, CHM Services, Algeco, RED SEA INTERNATIONAL, Scotbillt, The Commodore Corporation, SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

