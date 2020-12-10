According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 52.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.0% by the year 2027. A point of care of the veterinary blood gas analyzer is used for measuring pH levels, blood gases, electromagnetic fluids, and metabolites. These tools provide convenient testing and fast diagnostics. Some of the common problems in sick animals include acid-based and respiratory problems. Blood gas analyzers are; therefore, preferred globally as tools for diagnosing and monitoring diseased animals. Additionally, market leaders are introducing innovative technologies and approaches to employ advanced blood gas analyzers, which is expected to increase competition in the market during the forecast period. The market growth; however, is expected to be constrained by the lack of awareness regarding the veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers and less demand for the din emerging countries.

The global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market is fragmented based on modality, by animals, end-use and region. Based on modality, the veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market has categorized as portable analyzers and handheld analyzers. In terms of animals, the veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market has been segmented into companion animals, poultry & dairy animals, livestock animals, and others. On the basis on end-use, the market is classified as veterinary clinics, veterinary laboratories, research laboratories, and others. Based on region, the global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The demand for veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers is expected to decrease due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across all regions due to higher demand for the more essential products. The decrease in the adoptions and fostering of pet animal across the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a surging concern about the pet health which is expected to increase the demand for veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers post-pandemic control. Social distancing guidelines have made it harder for rescues to bring in new animals, take care of them, and place them in foster homes or with permanent adopters. The number of animal hospitalization cases for acid-base and respiratory issues, which require the blood gas analyzers for monitoring, has significantly declined and thus decreasing their demand.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027. The global demand for veterinary blood gas analyzers is largely driven by the increasing pet and associated animal adoption, growing understanding of animal safety and rising animal care spending worldwide. Furthermore, the expansion of the global veterinary blood gas analyzers market is attracted to the increase in veterinary health care spending and favorable government regulations.”



Key Takeaways from the Study:

US based Heska Corporation holds approximately one fourth of market share of global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market in year 2019.

North America accounted for a major share of the market, followed by Europe, due to the increase in the poultry & dairy products consumption. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period.

The veterinary clinics segment accounted for a large share of the market due increase in number of veterinary clinics and availability of affordable blood gas analyzers for private veterinary clinics supplement the market growth.

The companion animals segment accounts for a major share of the market; however, the livestock animals segment is anticipated to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the companion animals segment is attributed to the increasing human-animal relationship in nuclear families is boosting the demand for companion animals.

The portable analyzers segment accounts for a major share of the market; however, the handheld analyzers segment is anticipated to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 52.6 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.0 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Modality, By Animals, By End-use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Bayer AG, EasyDx, Inc. dba LifeHealth, EDAN Instruments, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Siemens, Vepalabs and Zoetis Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: veterinary clinics, veterinary laboratories, research laboratories, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute(ANSI), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSVA).

