According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Containerboard Market by Type, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 167.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.8% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 4.5% during the forecast period. The global containerboard market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging material worldwide. Further, rising demand for premium packaging, especially for high-quality consumer products such as cosmetics and other household products, is propelling the market growth.

The global containerboard market is fragmented based on type, end-users, and region. Based on type, the containerboard market is categorized into kraftliners, testliners, Flutings, and others. On the basis of end-users, the containerboard market is segregated into food and beverage, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and other end-users. Based on region, the global containerboard market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/35

In year 2020, the containerboard market is expected to witness the slow growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Recent outbreak of Covid-19 has had a major impact on various industries such as travel, hospitality, automobile, beauty & cosmetics, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical. Containerboard is used prominently in the packaging of goods by several small and large-scale businesses. These businesses majorly include food & beverages, FMCG, home care, fruits & vegetables, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, automobile, electronics & home appliances, travel, hospitality, and export & logistics. These businesses require containerboards for the packaging of their materials. The recent outbreak of novel corona virus across the world is showing major impact on various businesses. Many countries are strictly following complete or a semi lockdown due to the virus outbreak. This has decreased the demand for various products and services from customers across different countries such as beauty & cosmetics products, home care appliances, and automobile products. Less demand for such products has increased the prices of various packaging materials such as containerboards.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Containerboard Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the growing online shopping especially in the corrugated sector as it shows 80% of demand in e-commerce. Moreover, increasing need for transport and efficient packaging of personal care products to prevent spillage and damage are expected to boost the product. In addition to that, growing export of agriculture products is expected to fuel the demand for containerboard.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

U.S. based companies such as International Paper, WestRock Company and Packaging Corporation of America holds approximately one fifth of the market share of global containerboard market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is projected to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Kraftlinear is widely used to manufacture paper sacks that are used as flour bag and to package consumer goods, chemicals and food. It has a high tensile resistance, which makes it relatively strong and coarse. Increase in awareness regarding the environment and growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for kraftliner.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 167.6 Billion Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 5.8% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Billion) & Volume (Million Tons) Market Segments By Type , By End-users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Nine Dragons Paper Industries (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., Packaging Corporation of America, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, Cascades inc., Greif, Sappi Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Containerboard manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Food and beverage, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, industrial.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Corrugated Packaging Alliance (CPA), International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA), International Corrugated Packaging Foundation (ICPF), Asian Corrugated Case Association (ACCA), Brazilian Association of Corrugated Board (ABPO), AICC Canada, American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), The Paper and Packaging Board, Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), U.S. Department of Transportation, Grocery Manufacturers of America (GMA), etc.

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/35

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.