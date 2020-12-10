According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Product, Application, Sales Channel, Type, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 4,217.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 11.2% by the year 2027. Floor cleaning is one of the major maintenance tasks across verticals, be it residential, commercial, or industrial. Rising demand for automated cleaning equipment can be majorly credited to the growing concept of smart homes and awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and cleanliness at homes and workplaces. Changing socioeconomic factors like increased female employment and their inclination towards technical jobs has led to the scarce availability of workforce for household chores. This, coupled with the busy lifestyle of people in urban areas is driving demand for automated cleaning equipment.

The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is segmented into five different segments that are Product, Application, Sales Channel, Type, and Region. Based on product, the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is segmented into the following categories: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaners, Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners. Based on application, the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is categorized into the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Industrial. Based on the sales channel, the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is fragmented into the following type: Direct Retail, Internet Retail. Based on type, the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is divided into the following type: Wet Mopping Robots, Dry Robots. Based on the region, the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The European region is further categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the year 2020, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is expected to witness a lower sale due to the adverse effect COVID 19 pandemic on business across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global manufacturing and financial sectors. However, no clarity on the deeper effects has been provided. Global disruptive supply chain, lack of raw material availability, temporary shutdown of production units is the reason for lower production output. Moreover, global demand from the customer’s side has also fallen due to the spread of the pandemic.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Yadav, “The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) for home appliances. According to research by Cisco, by 2021, automated home appliances will represent nearly 46% of machine-to-machine connections. Robotic vacuum cleaners are home appliances that are AI-powered and fully automated. They require little to no human intervention and can be controlled remotely through voice recognition software. They also have an in-built navigation system, various types of sensors, and scheduling programs. Voice interaction and recognition are some of the most used features in robotic vacuum cleaners. For example, iRobot’s Roomba i7+ is enabled with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant. These robots can manage household work by mopping the floors, enhancing security features of the house, and even serve as intercoms.



Key Takeaways from the Study:

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the market owing to the rising demand for automated cleaning equipment regarding the importance of hygiene and cleanliness at homes and workplaces.

Rapid advancement in automation technologies in Japan and China is expected to push the global robotic vacuum cleaners market in Asia-Pacific. The leading international players are increasingly focused on entering the Chinese and other Asian markets to boost production as well as expand the revenue generation boundaries from these regions.

North America is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to market players owing to larger houses and widespread use of carpets.

Robotic floor vacuum cleaners were the largest product segment (2019) in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market. The segment contributed over three-fourth of the global market value in the same year.

iRobot Corp. has adopted the Direct Go-to-Market model through acquisition. iRobot Corp., a leader in consumer home robotics products, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the iRobot-related distribution business of privately-held Sales On Demand Corporation (SODC) based in Tokyo, Japan.

Report Scope:

