According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Electric Bidet Market by Operation, Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 943.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.4 % by the year 2027. The global electric bidet market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in the number of commercial and residential buildings globally, rising awareness among people about health and hygiene products has led to rising demand for electric bidet. This is expected to drive the global electric bidet market growth.

The global electric bidet market is fragmented based on operation, type, application, and region. Based on operation, the market is bifurcated into smart bidets, integrated bidet toilet system. Based on type, the market is classified as tank type, tankless type, and hybrid type. The application segment is further divided as commercial and residential. Based on region, the global electric bidet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the electric bidet market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, slowdown in the production of electric bidet and its raw materials have given rise to supply chain disruption. Many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lockdowns. which in turn, is hindering the market growth. Whereas, restriction, stringent rules and stoppage of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market decline. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply of electric bidet for commercial and residential use.

As per GMR industry analysts Akshata Ahire and Rajat Verma “The Global electric bidet Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 the market growth is driven owing to rise in the adoption of smart hygiene technologies at commercial and residential places. Moreover, increase in commercial construction activities in emerging economies owing to the rise in the demand for good sanitation and heath hygiene products. Growing trend of collaborations between manufacturers and e-commerce websites for featuring and selling products. Growing preference for online shopping is expected to gain more traction in the future. This is one of the major factors expected to boost the market growth and is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market for manufacturers.



The players including AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation , LIXIL Group Corporation, and TOTO LTD. together hold a major share of global electric bidet market in year 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at high CAGR, followed by Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness regarding hygiene among people and increase in disposable income. The demand for electronic bidet seats is tend to increasing at rapid pace owing to the increase in the elderly population in the region.

The market in APAC region is expected to increase at high CAGR, followed by Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period, the tankless segment is anticipated to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial vehicles segment is leading segment of the market in terms of CAGR, as it heats the water on-demand during wash, it also allows for quick mid-wash temperature adjustments. When the seat is not in use, the water heater remains idle.

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 943.8 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 5.4% Historical Data 2017, & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Operation, By Type, By Application, and By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Bio Bidet, Brondell, COWAYCO., Yujin Sanitary Ware (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (HSPA) HomeTECH Industries Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., LTD., Kohler Co., Empava Appliances, Toshiba Corporation, IZEN CO., LTD., Villeroy & Boch Group, Panasonic Corporation, LIXIL Group Corporation, TOTO LTD., VOGO, Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

