According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Macadamia Market by Forms, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,259.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.3% by the year 2027. The expansion of the macadamia market is attributed to factors such as increase in consumer preference for healthy foods, growth in vegan diet adoption, and rise in the disposable income. Moreover, rise in consumption of dried fruit & nuts and growth in the demand for beauty & health products are expected to further fuel the market. Unfavorable climatic condition for the production of macadamia can hamper the market.

The global macadamia market is fragmented based on forms, by application, and region. Based on types, the macadamia market is segmented into raw macadamia, processed macadamia and macadamia oil. On the basis of applications, the macadamia market is bifurcated into food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industry. Based on region, the global macadamia market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, India, Rest of Asia Pacific(APAC). The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided GCC Countries, South Africa, Kenya, and rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the Macadamia market is expected to witness the moderate decline due to COVID 19 pandemic for the duration of 2019 to 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global manufacturing and food and beverage industry. COVID has caused an economic uncertainty across the globe. In Asia Pacific region the China market alone held around 28% of the market share. Last year about 35% of South Africa's macadamias were shipped to China. The import duties decreased by China on macadamias imported from South Africa imposed restrictions on agriculture sector. This pandemic has affected the rate of currency.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The Global Macadamia Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the increase in awareness regarding a healthy diet in countries such as India, Japan, and China. Vegan population is rapidly rising in this region; therefore, companies are launching creative vegan products, which in turn, is expected to fuel the macadamia market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus on consumption of healthy nuts as a reliable snacks options is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for macadamia market”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Europe is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for macadamia from consumers and rising import activities from leading macadamia producing countries.

The Macadamia oil segment to grow at significant CAGR of over 6% during forecast period due to increasing demand for macadamia oil from Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry. Macadamia oil is rich in vitamins, essential fatty acids, antioxidant, and other nutrients, which make this oil has superfood for the skin. Such factors are driving the growth of oil segment.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 2,259.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 6.3 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Forms, By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe, GCC Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key Companies Profiled Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, MacFarms, LLC, Hawaiian Host, Inc., Kenya Nut Company Ltd, Marquis Macadamia, Ivory Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Eastern Produce., NAMBUCCA MACNUTS Pty Ltd., and Wondaree Macadamia Nuts Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: macadamia manufacturers, raw macadamia manufacturers, processed macadamia manufacturers, macadamia oil manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Food and Beverage products manufacturers, and Cosmetics and Personal Care products manufacturers.

Regulatory Side: Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies Food and Drug Administration USA, FDA India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Food Standards Agency and Japan External Trade Organization.

