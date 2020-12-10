According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global APET Sheet Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 4,908.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 7.1% by the year 2027. Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate (APET) film is a thermoplastic film produced by the APET copolymer, a form of thermoplastic polyester. This film is a type of amorphous thermal plastics, which consists of elements of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. It does not produce toxic gases during the incineration process. Instead, the full combustion component contains non-toxic steam and carbon dioxide gases. APET has same as polyester makeup as PET; however, its contents are extracted when it is at particular stage of amorphous state before molding, which is why it is widely used for high-volume thin-gauge packaging.

The global APET sheet market is fragmented based on types, by application, and region. Based on types, the APET sheet market has categorized as <0.2 mm, 0.2-1 mm, 1-2 mm, and >2mm. In terms of applications, the APET sheet market has been segmented into food packaging, medical packaging, consumer goods packaging, and others. Based on region, the global APET sheet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/29

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be strongly felt in the consumer durable industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for consumer durables in the world, which in turn, is impeding the packaging industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the end-user demand for daily packaging products worldwide, the demand for APET sheet is reducing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global APET Sheet Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027. Various types of packaging materials are employed in the consumer goods packaging industry due to their rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic packaging. APET sheet is highly resistant to impact and provides safe food contact, which, in turn makes the food & drink sector growing at steady pace in this market. Other application of APET sheets includes machineries, industrial equipment, and chemicals. In machineries and industrial equipment APET sheets are used for the fabrication process, while in chemicals, these sheets are used for chemical resistance purposes.



Key Takeaways from the Study:

Japan based NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION holds approximately one fourth of market share of global APET sheet market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market. The market in this region is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Physical stores require many employees and high fixed costs (rent) to run stores and thus are unable to offer a wide selection of goods due to the presence of limited space, which offers opportunities for online sales channels. Online retailers can deliver a vast selection of products without having to pay as many workers and needing access to shipping companies to sell their products.

Many businesses with both an online and offline presence (physical stores) view the two different channels as way to increase sales & revenue and expand the business regionally.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to generate large revenue during the forecast period owing to growing population, increasing urbanization, and replacement of many metals by industries such as automobile and home appliances. APET sheets consumption has increased considerably in these regions in the past few years.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 4,908.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.1 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Tons) Market Segments By Product Types , By Applications, By Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled OCTAL

epsotech Group

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH

K.P.TECH

Klöckner Pentaplast

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Plastirol BV

PolyOne

Retal Industries LTD.

Others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: APET Sheet manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Research & Development Facilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Devices, Medical Equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Organization of Plastics Processors of India (OPP) Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute(ANSI), Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE).

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/29

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.