According to a recent market study published by the Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, Global Flow Computer Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027, the market was valued at USD 826.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate of 9.2% by the year 2027. A flow computer is a device that computes a corrected flow based on information derived from flow meters. The flow computer is an essential device that helps to keep track of or determining any changes that affect measurements and changes in flow rate, density, and temperature. Flow computer data plays a pivotal role to point out any malfunction in the flow meter. The flow computers increase the measurement operations and metrology performance by reducing the measurement uncertainty, which in turn, drives the growth of the flow computer market.

The global flow computer market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the flow computer market has been categorized as hardware, software, and support services. In terms of applications, the flow computer market has been segmented into fuel monitoring, liquid & gas measurement, custody & control, well optimization, well head measurement, and others. On the basis of regions, the global flow computer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into the U.S., and Canada. Latin America is further split into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is classified as India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA is further divided into GCC, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/28

As per GMR’s industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Flow Computer Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2021–2027. Flow computers are extensively used in the oil & gas industry. According to several studies on the oil industry, the demand for oil is expected to increase by 2027. Furthermore, the market in China and India is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The oil & gas industry is estimated to expand substantial growth rate over the next years due to the heavy consumption of fuel by Asia Pacific countries. The oil & gas industry involves many different types of equipment and materials to manufacture end products. Identifying and controlling hazards during the manufacturing processes is essential to prevent injuries and deaths. The constant flow monitoring not only damages the flow meter, but also damages to the machine tools, which can cause fatal accidents. Flow computer reveal these discrepancies to the personnel in the oil & gas industry.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The US-based company, Emerson Electric Co., held approximately one-fourth of the market share of the global flow computer market in the year 2019.

The market in North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the flow computer market, followed by Europe, owing to technological advancements.

In terms of revenue, the liquid & gas measurement segment is expected to register substantial incremental opportunity for flow computer providers.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate and is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The hardware segment generated a revenue of approximately USD 356.9 million in 2019.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 826.7 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 9.2% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Types , By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, GCC countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Emerson Electric Co.

FLOWMETRICS

Honeywell

Kessler-Ellis Products (KEP)

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

OMNI FLOW COMPUTERS, Inc.

Swinton Technology

TechnipFMC plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply side: Flow Computer manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand side: Research & Development Facilities, Oil and gas manufacturing units, and others

Regulatory side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and industry bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and American National Standards Institute(ANSI)

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/28

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.